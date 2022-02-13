What's new

Transporting wheat to Afghanistan: Pakistan, India agree to mechanism

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
72,446
78
116,939
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Transporting wheat to Afghanistan: Pakistan, India agree to mechanism


  • First consignment of Indian wheat will be transported to Afghanistan by February end

NNI
13 Feb, 2022


6208324370838.jpg




ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India have agreed to a mechanism for transportation of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat from New Delhi to Afghanistan via Wagah Border. According to sources privy to the details of the arrangement in the Foreign Office, Pakistan has allowed Afghan trucks and drivers to carry wheat from India to Afghanistan.

“India has handed over a list of 60 Afghan trucks and their drivers who will carry the consignment and had asked Pakistan to issue visas to them,” they said and added that India would start supplying wheat from February 16.

The first consignment of the Indian wheat will be transported to Afghanistan by February end. In November 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced an Rs5 billion humanitarian aid for Afghanistan besides allowing transit of Indian wheat to the neighbouring country.

The decisions were taken during the apex committee meeting on Afghanistan headed by the prime minister and attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and federal ministers.

Imran Khan had directed National Security Adviser Mooed Yusuf to visit Afghanistan and hold talks with the officials there for devising a mechanism for the supply of humanitarian aid.
A day later the federal cabinet also approved transit to shipment of 50,000 metric tons of wheat provided by India to Afghanistan to avert any humanitarian crisis.
 
F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
2,472
2
5,594
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Indians don’t let any opportunity to F up every thing. They made an issue about who will drive the trucks. It’s sad that the need is so great otherwise we should tell them to stick it up Modi’s rear end .
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

ghazi52
India fails to supply wheat to Afghanistan
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
84
Views
2K
peagle
peagle
jus_chillin
Pak informs India of allowing its territory to transport humanitarian wheat shipment to Afghanistan
Replies
0
Views
210
jus_chillin
jus_chillin
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan sends humanitarian aid worth Rs5 billion to Afghanistan
Replies
7
Views
354
darksider
darksider
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan allows Indian aid transit to Afghanistan
Replies
1
Views
211
SuvarnaTeja
S
jus_chillin
India Wants to Send Wheat to Ease Afghan Hunger Crisis. Pakistan Has Yet to OK Transit.
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
76
Views
4K
Maira La
Maira La

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom