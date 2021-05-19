Transporting Guns to Pakistan from the United States ?

Assalamu Alaikum,

I am a Dual National of Pakistan and I'm taking a trip to Pakistan on an American passport on the first week of March and I plan to take 3 firearms with me (handgun, shotgun, rifle). I'm traveling from JFK in NYC to Allama Iqbal Airport in LHE. I'm flying Etihad Airlines which, naturally, has a layover in Abu Dhabi. I have all the paperwork for the firearms which were purchased in the United States. I have a firearms ID in the state of NJ in the United States. I have contacted JFK Airport as well as the State Police in NJ and NY to confirm the proper procedure for transporting firearms from my home in NJ to the airport. Pretty simple. I have to drive DIRECTLY (no stops) to the airport from home. Once at JFK, proceed IMMEDIATELY (no stops) to the terminal to check in baggage. At this point, per Airline regulations and per regulations at JFK airport, I must check my firearms with the Airlines staff as unloaded, separate from ammunition, and locked in proper case, etc. etc. (you can refer to Airlines website as well as TSA website for more details on this part). This must be done with TSA (security at JFK airport) observing and verifying to such. I have already met with Etihad Airlines staff at their office in NYC. They handed me a form to fill out for each firearm (wherein I detail the make, model, etc of the firearm, reason for transport, proof of ownership of the firearms, a copy of my passport (photo page), a copy of my firearms license, plus more). These forms must be scanned and emailed to Abu Dhabi International Airport Security Department with a copy of the email forwarded to the Airlines (as the staff member at the NYC office explained to me). I asked for the number for the Airport Security Department to which the staff member refused. I was able to get that number by an airline call center employee who unwittingly handed it to me! I called Abu Dhabi Airport Security and they were not amused by my call since it was unexpected (their number isn't supposed to be handed out). Nonetheless, they politely answered my question on how to avoid being arrested at Abu Dhabi International Airport with fireams in my luggage. The staff member at the Security department explained that I only need to fill out the forms as was explained to me by the Etihad NYC office and that my baggage would not need to be rechecked at the Abu Dhabi airport, even if I left the airport and entered the city of Abu Dhabi during my layover (as I intent to do; I'll be visiting the Corniche and Shaykh Abu Zeyd Mosque if you're wondering why). My forms are filled and have been emailed. I'm on the last leg of this painstakingly researched journey. I would like to know what my best option is to LEGALLY enter Allama Iqbal International Airport and to LEGALLY transport to my "Home" in Pakistan with all three of my firearms (it's not actually my home, but I'll be staying at my Grandmother's as well as my wife's home during the entirety of my stay. During the course of my research, I could only find 'hearsay' and what amounted to unsubstantiated information on this forum as well as on Pakguns and such 'hearsay' is hard to verify (by the way, I'm having trouble registering on pakguns which is why I'm asking the question here). What I came to understand from such hearsay is that either I need to obtain 1. An import permit or 2. a transit permit. Can anyone here please confirm this or provide alternative information or provide direct links or number or names of people I can call/email to inquire about my situation or verify your information? Can anyone also explain, in detail, these processes? I have less than 2 weeks to do this and I understand that this is quite short notice. Would it help if my in-laws' relatives were in the military (several family members are army men and rangers). Could they help me on the other end? For those of you who made it to the end of this post, I applaud you and beg your forgiveness. I am a desperate man. ALSO: This might be important, although I don't think it is: the only official Pakistani form of identification I have is a NICOP which I recently obtained. This document, as most of you probably know, identifies Dual Nationals of Pakistan. I don't think it would make any difference in this regards in my opinion. If you disagree, please let me know why.



Thanks.