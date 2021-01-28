Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020

It was always a perception index



Even when the spaz was in opposition, who lied about everything and now firmly in power the bunch of jokers are dismantling the country.



This does not mean that everyone else is or was whitter than white, but as the English saying says, throwing the baby out with the bath water.



Clearly IK is Lucifer's friend and only in Pakistan can that individual be Sadiq and Amin, certified by a corrupt judge.



Most people of Pakistani origin including me have a few good traits and many bad traits. So our Generals, Judiciary, Journalist and Politicians will also have them, as well as the general public.



IK knowing that the public are gullible and as a nation have no ability of introspection sold a very receptive audience a lie with a sprinkling of truths in a very cunning way.



The people will suffer until they admit their part in this fraud.