translation of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s book into Urdu, aims to bring the Sangh’s thinking to the minority.

The translation of Mohan Bhagwat’s book into Urdu, aims to bring the Sangh’s thinking to the minority. new Delhi: In order to remove the misconceptions prevalent in the minds of Muslims, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has decided

In order to remove the misconceptions prevalent in the minds of Muslims, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has decided to give them their views in their own language. For this, the book ‘Future of India’ of the Sangh chief has been translated into Urdu. Which will be known as ‘Mustaqbil Ka Bharat’ in Urdu. This book will be released on April 5 by Dr. Krishna Gopal, Union Government’s co-Sarkaryawah and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.For the first time in the history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the book of a Sangh chief has been translated into Urdu. In fact, in the three-day lecture series of Sir Sanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat at Vigyan Bhavan in the past, Bhagwat gave a clear message to the Muslims of the country that the concept of Hindu nation cannot be without Muslims. He said that the Sangh considers all the people living in India to be Hindus, irrespective of their method of worship.In this sequence, this book named ‘Future of India’ has come in many languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Punjabi, Kannada. It was decided to translate this book into Urdu to spread the Sangh’s thinking to the large minority of the country. This book has been written by Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. Even before this, many books have come from the Sangh pramukh, but this is the first time that a book has been translated into Urdu.Rajiv Tuli, who is associated with the Sangh, says that the Sangh is making Urdu translation of this book to reach out to the Muslims and change their thinking, as well as to tell the minority community about what the Sangh thinks about future India