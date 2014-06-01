Translation of General Pervez Musharraf's first televised address to the nation after 9/11 attacks

Musharraf: 'Ready for a do-and-die mission'

"America is asking for our support in three main specific areas: (Inaudible) information exchange, the use of our airspace and the third area they need our support is logistic support.​

​

I also want to clarify that until this moment, their plans are not ready and so we don't have any details of what they plan. But I can tell you whatever America is planning, the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council have passed a resolution supporting them, and this resolution is to fight against terrorism, and this particular resolution is, of course, to attack those people who support terrorism. And I also wish to tell you that all Islamic nations have supported this resolution.​

​

And now I wish to make you aware of our domestic situation.​

​

And it is said that if you are facing two problems and you have to choose one, then it is better to take the lesser problem.​

​

Some of my compatriots and colleagues are very concerned about Afghanistan. And I want to tell them that I myself and my regime is much more concerned about Afghanistan than them. What have I not done for Afghanistan and for Taliban? When the whole world is against them, I have met more than 20 or 25 leaders of the world and I have told all of them in favor of Taliban. I have tried to persuade them not to impose sanctions. I have told them to engage Taliban. And I had spoken to President Clinton about them. I spoke to Chinese leaders. I have spoken to so many other leaders about Taliban. But I have to say with regret that none of my friends agreed to my proposals.​

​

Even in the present circumstances, we are trying to negotiate with them. I sent the chief of ISI, with my personal letter to Mullah Omar. I told Mullah Omar in my letter about the seriousness of the situation. I would have (inaudible) somehow to come out of this serious situation so that Afghanistan and Taliban do not face any kind of harm. Not even this, I'm even telling America whatever their intentions are, they should exercise balance. And we are also asking for any evidence against Osama bin Laden.​

​

But I would like to ask, how can we save Afghanistan and Taliban from getting into any harm or try to lessen the harm? Can we do it by cutting off the international community or going with them? I'm convinced that your verdict would be that if we go along with the international community then alone we can influence their decisions.​

​

I am, at the moment, only worried about Pakistan. I am the commander in chief of Pakistan, and my main worry is the safety of Pakistan. The welfare of Pakistan is my main concern.​

​

We want to take a decision which is advantageous to the country. I am aware that the vast majority of our population is in favor of what we are deciding. And therefore, it is a part of our duty that we should show our unity and total support in favor of this decision.​

​

I also know that there are some people who want to take advantage of the situation, who want to advocate their party or want to take advantage of their personal agenda. They want to create conditions where the country would come to harm. There is no reason that this minority is able to misdirect the great majority. And therefore, I appeal to the Pakistani army that they should show wisdom, that these people who want to harm Pakistan, should be put aside. It should be ensured that they are not able to in any case damage any causes of Pakistan.​

​

On this occasion, we want to somehow nullify the intentions of our enemies and to make sure that Pakistan is at an advantage. If,God forbid, any damage is done to the causes of Pakistan, then it would be a damage to Islam.​

​

My countrymen, have trust on me, the way you had trusted me when I was going to Agra. Trust me now. I did not disappoint the nation on that occasion. I didn't compromise the dignity of Pakistan. God willing, on this occasion also, I will not disappoint you.​

​

These are the important subjects that I wanted to discuss withyou.​

​

In the end, I will decide this (inaudible), this prayer: My friend and colleague, make work easy for me. Give me the right words so that people can follow me, people can understand what I intend. May God protect all of us. May Pakistan live for long."​

, Pakistan (CNN) -- Pakistan's President Gen. Pervez Musharraf, in a televised speech, spoke to his nation in hopes of gaining support for his decision to help the United States capture Osama bin Laden, the prime suspect in the September 11 terror attacks in New York and Washington.Musharraf faces intense opposition at home from a coalition of Islamic groups that have threatened civil war if Pakistan sides with the United States in any strike against bin Laden.Here is a translation of the president's address to the nation: