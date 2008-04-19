What's new

Transitioning to an Immature Democracy

By Ahmed Quraishi
Islamabad, Pakistan

The lawyers-cum-terrorists involved in the public murder attempt against former federal minister Sher Afgan Khan Niazi need to be arrested, summarily tried, and then executed in public. We cannot allow this to happen in Pakistan.
I wrote my column in The News International today, where a nameless editor censored and removed an entire paragraph on the hypocritical politics of this group of Aitezaz Ahsan- and Iftikhar Chaudhry-led lawyers.
I never thought that two paragraphs from this column  and one prediction about Aitezaz Ahsan  will prove so true in such a short time.
Tonight, Mr. Ahsan has jumped the ship of the lawyers movement as I predicted. [The complete column, including the portions censored by an unknown editor in The News, is published below.]
If you are a Pakistani citizen, please take strong exception to the two-faced, double-meaning statements coming from Mr. Ahsan and some politicians in a vain attempt to absolve themselves of the crime of creating and feeding hatred within Pakistanis that almost led to the murder of two gentlemen, Mr. Niazi and the former Sindh chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim.
These hooligan apologists are trying to absolve themselves and the criminal elements in this so-called lawyers movement of what clearly are the worst two incidents of undemocratic behavior in Pakistani history and in the history of British democracy that they so love to imitate. Gangsterism is part and parcel of the politics of the undemocratic Pakistani political parties and politicians.
Without any shame, Mr. Shehbaz Sharif is accusing our proud officers at Pakistans intelligence services of orchestrating this heinous crime. Asma Jahangir says this is a conspiracy against democracy. Sherry Rehman, the information minister, makes a half-hearted and hypocritical statement, condemning what happened but at the same time making lame excuses and trying to justify what happened to Mr. Niazi.
What a funny thing this accusation is. So our intelligence officers, finding Mr. Niazi surrounded by lawyers screaming blood and ready to lynch the former Musharraf ally to death, immediately send their men to malign the good name of these black coated vultures. What a theory, Mr. Shehbaz Sharif.
Joining the band of apologists, Mr. Rehman Malik, the de facto interior minister, said intelligence officers would be prosecuted if found involved. Can politics get any lower than this? Mr. Rehman wont condemn the lawyers and his party buddy Aitzaz Ahsan and his lawyers who actually were involved and instead chooses to make a statement on intelligence officers based on a hypothesis.
The funniest joke on this sad day came from none other than Mr. Ahsan himself. In the true colors of a seasoned cunning politician, Mr. Ahsan hurriedly called a press conference to accuse President Musharraf for what happened.
How is Musharraf responsible? Mr. Ahsan said that his client, the former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry, is not responsible for the political tension in the country, Mr. Musharraf is.
Not a single reporter dared to ask Mr. Ahsan this follow-up question: Is this the time to play politics and deflect the anger of the Pakistanis and try to divert it toward your political foes? Is not this the lowest form of cheap politics?
Mr. Ahsan tried to create confusion by referring to men in white dresses, which is a cheap way of implying that undercover police was involved. He tried to blame the police saying there wasnt enough of them on the scene. In short, Mr. Ahsan played every single dirty trick in their political book to absolve himself and his lawyer colleagues of responsibility.
But the most stunning move of the wily Mr. Ahsan was his resignation from the leadership of the lawyers movement. What a sharp political mind he has. For the past few days, I have been reporting that Mr. Ahsan has reneged on his word and is now willing to enter this newly elected parliament whose election he so feverishly campaigned to boycott. Now he discovers he cant stay out of politics for five years and make a simple living out of leading a bunch of crazy, unruly, and un-lawyerly lawyers. He has been planning to ditch the lawyers movement for several days now. Tonight, he seizes a perfect opportunity to jump the ship.
All Pakistanis should know that Mr. Aitezaz Ahsan and Mr. Iftikhar Chaudhry are directly responsible for making scores of hate speeches and encouraging the politics of hate, confrontation and disrespect for their countrymen who hold different opinions. They have wreaked havoc with the nations stability and made Pakistan a laughing stock in the world, showing us as a people incapable of rational, civilized behavior.
This incident, and the shameless, deliberate physical violence in the cheapest form against Sindhs former chief minister, show that this existing lot of Pakistani politicians is incapable of leading Pakistan to democracy.
I have been one of a handful of Pakistani commentators who have been urging President Musharraf for the past five years not to prematurely restore democracy and focus instead on reforming the political system, improving the constitution, and cleanse the system through harsh accountability. Today, we are reaping the rewards of that premature decision in Fall 2002.
Pray for Pakistan.
 
Hmmmmm............. 1st of all here i must thanks to you Mujahideen for forwarding artical consisting of the bitter but real observations.
Then I must appreciate the writer Mr Ahmed Qureshi upon his sharp analysis.

I hereby agreed even more then 100% (if possible) overall contents of this artical.

Generally we assume and expect the impartial Media which is supposed to confront the disputed matters and illegalities to keep the power players and management, on track to ensure good governness on behalf of public.
But Unfortunatly, I personally have experienced too, the Charactor of Media specially "Jang Group" consisting of Geo, The DailyJang, and The News, as I also have enlighting few of major issues with the best possible practical solutions to overcome the problems, by addressing to the "Generation of mass employment", "Review and restructure the effective Education policy and planing as a whole", "Revolutionry Development of VET and SMEs with strong implementations of R&D, to boost economy and employments. "implementation of Justice" etc; which could effective confront the law & Order situation.

........... and some other artical on pointing out the weakness or wrong decicions of Present govt: ............... but its all changed by "The News" and "Daily Jang" while I appreciate "The Textile Journal" who published all of my articals as it is with thank.
Well, upon changing of the main theme of my advises but even more that they have made it agressive statement, and when I have contacted and talk to the senior adminstratives "well Known journalists" ...... so first 3 or 4 times they just made appology with the commitment to republish the same artical as its orignal.......... but when it did not happened as they promised, I have taken them in confidance by a polite and soft friendly speak ............then they admitted that " sir sorry to say its not our present poilcy" right now its order by some thier top management just to concentrate to harsh critisim on previous govt: and any materials other then that keep on pending aside, or convert it into the sparking issues due to previous govt (Musharaf), I have recorded all of that conversation which i have made wiht them 3 times......... but its all bad intentions of media made me worried that, they are about to act as conspirers to built voilation in between present and previous govts, which obviously not in favor of peoples and country, but its a high rated dagerious effense.

It's easily observable for every individual of us, by watching TV specially Geo Single sided partial agenda............. as instead of they just high light the matters and wait for the real reply / comments from the person, they tried to guide or imposed their own words wish to be deliver by the interviewee person.

Now after the the writer and we all can easily imigine the main reason that, its midia who generate the issues instead to resolve, as of the behaviors of Polititions Like Aitezaa, and other unsolved problems, is obviousluy understandble.
 
Transitioning to an Immature Democracy

By Ahmed Quraishi
Islamabad, Pakistan

The funniest joke on this sad day came from none other than Mr. Ahsan himself. In the true colors of a seasoned cunning politician, Mr. Ahsan hurriedly called a press conference to accuse President Musharraf for what happened.
How is Musharraf responsible? Mr. Ahsan said that his client, the former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry, is not responsible for the political tension in the country, Mr. Musharraf is.
Not a single reporter dared to ask Mr. Ahsan this follow-up question: Is this the time to play politics and deflect the anger of the Pakistanis and try to divert it toward your political foes? Is not this the lowest form of cheap politics?
All Pakistanis should know that Mr. Aitezaz Ahsan and Mr. Iftikhar Chaudhry are directly responsible for making scores of hate speeches and encouraging the politics of hate, confrontation and disrespect for their countrymen who hold different opinions. They have wreaked havoc with the nations stability and made Pakistan a laughing stock in the world, showing us as a people incapable of rational, civilized behavior.

I have been one of a handful of Pakistani commentators who have been urging President Musharraf for the past five years not to prematurely restore democracy and focus instead on reforming the political system, improving the constitution, and cleanse the system through harsh accountability. Today, we are reaping the rewards of that premature decision in Fall 2002.
Pray for Pakistan.
Zardari alleged that the judges did not start the war because of any danger to democracy but they did so in their self interest. He however said that even then he is in favour of reinstating the deposed judges.

NOTE: This sentence is a part of Zardari's statement given to press at 8:55Pm, dated 19 April 2008.
 
Mr.10&#37; is against the reinstatment of the judes, because while he was in jail none of these judges came to his rescue.
 
This is not just the matter......... as we have really a bad luck that we havn't any single Leader as yet since a long period of time.............
as right now the avaiable politicians are:
Zardari---------- known as Mr. 10&#37;
Nawaz Sharif and party backed their own cakes, besides that, they have spent lot of nation's money in liu to get proofs cases against his oponants during their previous tenures........and no one of us knows about the money which he took from nation under title " Qurz Utaro -Mulk Sawaro" while he has established a one of teh world biggest steel mills in Saudi Arab and Major shareholded of Harrods chain in Uk........ !
Altaf Hussain........... a selfish and senseless so called leader of MQM, which is established by establishment and he had started and imposing himself rudly by threaten to peoples in side and out side of his party. The peoples are tired of them.." Bhata group" !
any way we all knows that, almost the same position of others like Mualna Diesal Oops.... I mean Maulana Fazal Ur Rehaman........!.

Its interesting that, even exceptions always be their in any certain field of life ........ But honestly i dont know about any single exception in political scenerio........ as no nay gentleman ready to join politics specially in such scenerio.
May Allah bless us all !
 
Actually this is a shutup call to Imran Khan & Youthias who were targetting ECP credibilty and targeting state instituions without any evidence. PMLN should be credited for organizing free and fair elections without any violence.

Since Youthias lack logic and rely on memes they dont know that actually PMLN snatched 5 seats from PTI and lost 2-3 seats due to internal politics because all those 20 seats belonged to PTI. This means PMLN will retain its seats and snatch some PTI seats in General Elections

Again this time PTI Punjab government will be formed with even thinner majority of only 1-2 seats.

Some battles are lost to win WAR - Youthias will never understand this.
1658149854331.png
 

