Training of the PLA Xinjiang border units clashing with Indian troops revealed on TV

Mighty Lion said: Nice joke. That is the video of a state police force's armed unit. They are not deployed on any borders and are only used to control riotous mobs. Click to expand...

Lol I highly doubt the Indian Army's troops are any better ... any ordinary in shape civilian, let alone an armed unit, should be able to scale walls of these heights without any problem. I guess Indians are in such bad physical shape that this cannot be done. No wonder why you guys needed Sikhs and Gurkhas to fight your wars and then claim all the credit.