Training of the PLA Xinjiang border units clashing with Indian troops revealed on TV

Mighty Lion said:
Nice joke. That is the video of a state police force's armed unit. They are not deployed on any borders and are only used to control riotous mobs.
That video is NOT A JOKE.
It is typical performance of SISSY LOW MUSCLE MASS INDIANS.
Low muscle mass makes Indians disease prone

Ever wonder why it is so hard to bulk up at the gym? The reason may be genetic, says a team of Canadian researchers. Anika Gupta examines...
Low muscle mass makes Indians disease prone
" at least 3 kg less of skeletal muscle than Chinese and European men "

( LOW MUSCLE MASS makes INDIANS CANNOT CLIMB 6FT WALL)
Why Indians Have Low Muscle Mass 33.jpg
 
Lol I highly doubt the Indian Army's troops are any better ... any ordinary in shape civilian, let alone an armed unit, should be able to scale walls of these heights without any problem. I guess Indians are in such bad physical shape that this cannot be done. No wonder why you guys needed Sikhs and Gurkhas to fight your wars and then claim all the credit.
 
Osiris said:
So you are saying zero injured and zero dead Chinese soldiers ??
Haha, LOW MUSCLE MASS INDIANS cannot get over their HUMILIATION of losing 1000 sq km to China on top of more than 20 Indians CLUBBED TO DEATH.

SO FUNNY watchin LOW MUSCLE MASS INDIANS looking for bones in eggs over Chinese casualties.

You want to know why the Chinese have low casualties?
The paradox of low body mass index and high body fat percentage among Chinese, Malays and Indians in Singapore

OBJECTIVE: To study the relationship between body fat percentage and body mass index (BMI) in three different ethnic groups in Singapore (Chinese, Malays and Indians) in order to evaluate the validity of the BMI cut-off points for obesity. DESIGN: Cross-sectional study. SUBJECTS: Two-hundred and...
The BMI/BF%(Body Fat Percentage) relationship was also different among the three Singaporean groups, with Indians having the highest BF% and Chinese the lowest for the same BMI.

Why Indians Have Low Muscle Mass 33.jpg
 
sinait said:
Haha, LOW MUSCLE MASS INDIANS cannot get over their HUMILIATION of losing 1000 sq km to China on top of more than 20 Indians CLUBBED TO DEATH.

SO FUNNY watchin LOW MUSCLE MASS INDIANS looking for bones in eggs over Chinese casualties.

You want to know why the Chinese have low casualties?
The paradox of low body mass index and high body fat percentage among Chinese, Malays and Indians in Singapore

OBJECTIVE: To study the relationship between body fat percentage and body mass index (BMI) in three different ethnic groups in Singapore (Chinese, Malays and Indians) in order to evaluate the validity of the BMI cut-off points for obesity. DESIGN: Cross-sectional study. SUBJECTS: Two-hundred and...
The BMI/BF%(Body Fat Percentage) relationship was also different among the three Singaporean groups, with Indians having the highest BF% and Chinese the lowest for the same BMI.

View attachment 677415
Lol

Tell me this.... Is it low casualties or no casualties ??
 
Osiris said:
Lol

Tell me this.... Is it low casualties or no casualties ??
There was some unofficial news about low casualties.
Something like a few Chinese soldiers suffered injuries.

INDIANS ARE WEIRD.
Instead of getting back the land they ILLEGALLY CLAIMED TO BE INDIAN, they are pulling hairs over if any Chinese died.
If that were the case GERMANY WON THE WAR since more Russians died.

SISSY LOW MUSCLE MASS INDIANS are very unlikely to have killed any Chinese, unless they use firearms.

LOW MUSCLE MASS INDIANS CANNOT CLIMB 6ft WALL. :rofl: :rofl::omghaha:
6ft Wall.jpg

.
 
Osiris said:
So what is the unofficial number ..how many deaths ..how many injured?
China wants LOW MUSCLE MASS INDIANS to keep guessing.
This will keep their LOUD MOUTH PRESSTITUDE busy and entertaining.

We are tickled by the ridiculous numbers that keep coming up.
Don't we laugh our sides out with that already dead list of Generals?
With Indians around, the CLOWNS will be jobless.

What you think, that these LOW MUSCLE MASS INDIANS can fight?
This Indian Lady don't think so. :rofl: :rofl::omghaha:
Why Indians Have Low Muscle Mass 33.jpg
 
I bet the PLA will $hit their britches when they see this heading their way :guns:

 
