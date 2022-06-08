What's new

Training of Rafale jets and Qatari pilots stationed at TAF Konya Air Base will continue until 2027

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
5,659
26
14,341
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
l%C5%9F%C3%B6i%C3%B6.png


Konya training airspace has a width and length of more than 400 kilometers. In training exercises, with a realistic war environments, and in a scenario that goes from simple to difficult, with the advantage of high technology, it is carried out in a generic environment, and the quality of the training is measured in the computer environment.

With the agreement signed in 2021, 36 aircraft and 250 Qatari air force personnel were assigned to Konya airbase. The agreement is arranged for 5 years and has the right to be extended for 1 year without a parliamentary decree. Qatari fighter jets, which started training activities in the Turkish airspace first place, consist of 1 fleet Rafale and 1 fleet Mirage2000s. In the upcoming period, it is expected that the Qatar air force will be stationed temporarily in order to participate these training activities in Konya for its newly acquiring EF fleet, which training continues in UK at the moment.

BUT, some claims that these jets will be granted to TAF do not reflect the truth. Konya airbase is one of the most important NATO member country bases in the European continent in terms of the total value created by all these criteria, due to its technical facilities, training quality and especially the size of the airspace. While the ally and friendly state of Qatar continues a rapid air force modernization and expansion program, Turkiye demonstrates its infrastructure support in this regard. For Turkiye, biggest advantage of this cooperation has been the opportunity to analyze these aircraft in detail and to put them into trainings under some specific mission profiles.
 
Last edited:
KediKesenFare

KediKesenFare

MEMBER
Apr 14, 2015
4,214
12
8,078
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
One expert said that Turkey could learn a lot from these exercises. Basically, he claimed that Turkish pilots are studying and learning to counter Greek jets in a real war environment. Is that true?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

dBSPL
The International Anatolian Eagle-2022 Exercisewill be held between 20 June and 01 July 2022 at the 3rd Main Jet Base Command / Konya.
Replies
10
Views
478
dBSPL
dBSPL
dBSPL
Niger: Turkiye’s New African Ally and center of UAV operations
Replies
2
Views
341
retaxis
retaxis
Titanium100
Qatar and Turkey sign a new deal - Qatar to deploy 36 aircrafts and 250 soldiers in Turkey || Looks like Turkey has given Qatar military base in Konya
Replies
13
Views
2K
MMM-E
MMM-E
Windjammer
French Rafales Collide During Rehearsals
Replies
3
Views
295
Dalit
Dalit
dBSPL
Turkish Air Force Prepares for Super Mushshak Deliveries
Replies
1
Views
682
aziqbal
aziqbal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom