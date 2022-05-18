What's new

"Training in Pakistan was better than that in USA" tells Iranian fighter pilot

he believes that the level of flight education in Pakistan was better than in the United States. "Perhaps this difference was not known in the time of the Shah, but it was proved in the war. I am really happy to go to Pakistan because the training I received there was very useful in the war. "Many of the children were injured due to low experience flying at low altitudes." (P. 34) Atiqahchi says that the pilots who learned to fly at low altitudes in Pakistan performed this maneuver easily during the years of the Holy Defense. He recounted in his memoirs that because the Pakistanis had fought India many times, they were skilled in low-altitude flights, and in the words of Atiqahchi, Lou Lowell was so-called in their blood that they taught this flight to students like him. Of course, such a flight was considered undisciplined by the Iranian army at the time, but Atiqehchi, after returning to Iran, made such a flight secretly. "During the war, we sometimes had to go through high-voltage power lines," he says. We would not have done it if we had not done some of these indisciplines before, but the Shah's time, because it was the American system, they would not have liked it. "At that time, flying under five hundred feet (one hundred and fifty meters) was prohibited." (Page 89)

"Pakistan was a poor country and made the most of what it had, but Iran was rich but not compassionate."
Link to full article

www.mashreghnews.ir

آموزش در پاکستان بهتر از آمریکا بود!

امیر سرتیپ خلبان محمد عتیقه‌چی از جمله خلبانان شکاری نیروی هوایی است که در پاکستان آموزش دید و می‌گوید آموزش پرواز در پاکستان از نظر عملی بهتر از آمریکا بوده است.
www.mashreghnews.ir www.mashreghnews.ir
 
Real Iranian aerial supremacy came from training on F-4E and F-14 with Americans at 8 USAF airbases .... At one point there were some 70-80 Iranian fighter pilots constantly training in dogfighting, CAP with USAF.

result ....

Just the IRIAF F-14A scored 159 kills on the Iraqi airforce (Mig-25/23, Mirage-F1EQ mostly) while losing just 3 aircraft of their own one of which was a case of friendly fire.

Iran is the only country in the world to have Ace of Aces on 4.0 Generation aircraft with Long-range BVR. Just the top three IRIAF F-14A pilots shared some 32 kills between them.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Iranian_aerial_victories_during_the_Iran%E2%80%93Iraq_war

Jalil_Zandi_1976.jpg


asadbadassblog-1.png

f0bgm6WJt43_PLkkaUR4rvHAhlAa14qkspheq4GbXu8.jpg


brings tears to the eyes ....
 
we now have a padishah shehbaz sharifalvi, after a regime change 50s style, so following iran in its dark days. we will soon have women in short skirts in isb and be marked as progressing.
 
I am waiting for the 'Shia propaganda' to be plastered on this thread.
 

