ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2019 ) :Ministry of Narcotics Control has planned to develop training centres based on different mandates under new National Anti-Narcotics Policy-2019 to ensure capacity building and training of government department and agencies.Training and capacity building forms a very important component of policy on drug control and at present Anti-Narcotics Force academy conducts training programmes in drug law enforcement for ANF and other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).The policy-2019 document showed that the training centres will be identified for drug law enforcement, testing and identification of drugs, treatment of addicts and personnel working on preventive education and rehabilitation and social reintegration of drug addicts.The model training centres so identified will formulate training objectives for various target groups of trainees, design training programmes of various durations and prepare training material both in print and in e-formats.These centres will also conduct training of trainers programmes wherever necessary, regularly conduct training programmes, develop manuals and handbooks for use in field, document success stories and best practices in an appropriate from and exchange them with its counterparts in other countries, thus showcasing Pakistan's experience and learning from other's experience, and disseminate the best practices, success stories, modus operandi use by traffickers, etc. including those received from other countries to field officers who can use them.Source: https://www.urdupoint.com/en/pakistan/training-centres-under-new-anti-narcotics-pol-595411.html