Trainer Aircraft of Pakistan Air Force

DE HAVILLAND DH-82 TIGER MOTH

(1947-1957)​

The de Havilland DH 82 Tiger Moth is a 1930s biplane designed by Geoffery De Havilland and was operated by the Royal Air Force and others as a primary trainer. The Tiger Moth remained in service with the RAF until 1957.Provided to Royal Pakistan Air Force on its formation (14 August 1947).