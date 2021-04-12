What's new

Trainer Aircraft of Pakistan Air Force

DE HAVILLAND DH-82 TIGER MOTH

(1947-1957)


The de Havilland DH 82 Tiger Moth is a 1930s biplane designed by Geoffery De Havilland and was operated by the Royal Air Force and others as a primary trainer. The Tiger Moth remained in service with the RAF until 1957.


Provided to Royal Pakistan Air Force on its formation (14 August 1947).



1621530992617.png





1621531008715.png





1621531026798.png
 
