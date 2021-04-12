Trainer Aircraft of Pakistan Air Force

DE HAVILLAND DH-82 TIGER MOTH
The de Havilland DH 82 Tiger Moth is a 1930s biplane designed by Geoffery De Havilland and was operated by the Royal Air Force and others as a primary trainer. The Tiger Moth remained in service with the RAF until 1957.
Provided to Royal Pakistan Air Force on its formation (14 August 1947).
(1947-1957)
