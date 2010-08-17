What's new

Train derails in India's West Bengal state; 9 dead

Train derails in India's West Bengal state; 9 dead


Jan 13, 2022



NEW DELHI (AP) — Rescuers found four bodies overnight as they cleared the 12 mangled coaches of a train that derailed in India's West Bengal state, raising the death toll to nine, a railroad official said Friday.

At least 45 people were injured in the accident on Thursday as the coaches went off the rails and three capsized, said Rajiv Jain, a railroad ministry spokesman.

The rescue work was completed and the track was being cleared to restore train services in the region, Jain said.


Images from the scene after the accident showed passengers stuck in twisted metal and debris as rescuers tried to pull them out.

The train was on its way to Gauhati in Assam state from Bikaner, a city in Rajasthan state, when the accident occurred in Jalpaiguri district.

All of the injured were being treated in a hospital, senior police officer Debarshi Dutta said.


Senior railway official Guneet Kaur said the cause of the accident was being investigated. She said the government would provide financial compensation to families of the deceased and all of the injured.

Accidents are common on India’s massive but aging railway network. Safety standards have been an ongoing concern on the state-run system, which operates 9,000 passenger trains and carries about 23 million passengers every day.

In 2016, 127 people were killed when 14 coaches derailed in Uttar Pradesh state in one of India’s worst train accidents.

nothing new
Over 13,000 train accidents in 2020, 32 lives lost daily on average: NCRB report

The NCRB report on railway incidents across the country showed that Maharashtra ranks first and Uttar Pradesh second, both in terms of the number of accidents as well as deaths.
The NCRB report also showed that railway accidents reduced significantly in 2020, compared to that of the previous year. (File Photo / HT)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 08:23 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
More than 13,000 train accidents across the country have killed nearly 12,000 railway passengers last year, according to a recent report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The latest statistics mean that on average, 32 people lost their lives every day in these accidents in 2020. The report also shows that 8,400 or about 70 per cent of these railway accidents last year took place as passengers either fell off the train or came in the way while crossing the railway track.
 
Sad to see the loss of life, my thoughts with their families.

The Sanghis will be celebrating this had it been Pakistan, actually anyone who sides with that political line.
 
