What's new

‘Tragically ugly’ school textbook causes social media outcry in China

Jackdaws

Jackdaws

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
13,057
-49
11,462
Country
India
Location
India
www.theguardian.com

‘Tragically ugly’ school textbook causes social media outcry in China

Education ministry orders publisher to rectify illustrations of children deemed inappropriate
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

China’s education ministry has ordered a state-owned publisher to rectify a school textbook that went viral owing to what social media users described as “tragically ugly” and inappropriate depictions of children.

The mathematics books published by the People’s Education Press contain illustrations of people with distorted faces and bulging pants. Boys are seen grabbing girls’ skirts and one child appears to have a leg tattoo.

The books are reportedly used in elementary schools across the country, from Shandong province in the north-east to Yunnan in the south.

Photos of the pictures went viral on China’s social media. Related hashtags had been viewed more than 4bn times by Monday and millions of comments were left beneath posts.



Just when you thought that Chinese text books would only be about propaganda you now realize they have perversion in equal measure.
 
Blueindian

Blueindian

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2022
274
0
244
Country
India
Location
India
Jackdaws said:
www.theguardian.com

‘Tragically ugly’ school textbook causes social media outcry in China

Education ministry orders publisher to rectify illustrations of children deemed inappropriate
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

China’s education ministry has ordered a state-owned publisher to rectify a school textbook that went viral owing to what social media users described as “tragically ugly” and inappropriate depictions of children.

The mathematics books published by the People’s Education Press contain illustrations of people with distorted faces and bulging pants. Boys are seen grabbing girls’ skirts and one child appears to have a leg tattoo.

The books are reportedly used in elementary schools across the country, from Shandong province in the north-east to Yunnan in the south.

Photos of the pictures went viral on China’s social media. Related hashtags had been viewed more than 4bn times by Monday and millions of comments were left beneath posts.



Just when you thought that Chinese text books would only be about propaganda you now realize they have perversion in equal measure.
Click to expand...
This means nothing to be honest
Better than amrika , where they teach about bum sex and sodomy to 8 years old .
Who later school shoot .
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Chinese social media users react to the Texas school shooting: 'Is this the price of America's freedom?'
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
923
Syama Ayas
Syama Ayas
aziqbal
  • Locked
What to do about the social media shaming of figure skater Zhu Yi
Replies
12
Views
471
Zsari
Zsari
beijingwalker
Dozens officials in China face punishment over case involving chained woman, local government governor dismissed
2
Replies
25
Views
821
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
A viral video across the Chinese social media that breaks hundreds of millions hearts in China
Replies
0
Views
208
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Texas Republican leaders’ response to the mass shooting: more guns in schools, arming teachers
Replies
2
Views
75
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom