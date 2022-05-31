‘Tragically ugly’ school textbook causes social media outcry in China Education ministry orders publisher to rectify illustrations of children deemed inappropriate

China’s education ministry has ordered a state-owned publisher to rectify a school textbook that went viral owing to what social media users described as “tragically ugly” and inappropriate depictions of children.The mathematics books published by the People’s Education Press contain illustrations of people with distorted faces and bulging pants. Boys are seen grabbing girls’ skirts and one child appears to have a leg tattoo.The books are reportedly used in elementary schools across the country, from Shandong province in the north-east to Yunnan in the south.Photos of the pictures went viral on China’s social media. Related hashtags had been viewed more than 4bn times by Monday and millions of comments were left beneath posts.Just when you thought that Chinese text books would only be about propaganda you now realize they have perversion in equal measure.