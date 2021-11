Muhammad Zada, who was also affiliated with a political party as well as a human rights organization. The way he was brutally murdered. He was a fearless and proud man. He often spoke out against drug dealers and non-customs packed vehicles. He also worked for human rights. That PTI He was also the President of Malakand Youth Wing Organization. But yesterday he was shot by unknown people. Today, the relatives are protesting by placing the body on the main road till the killers are arrested.