Tragic : Illegal Indians Freeze To Death on Canada-US Border

Four Indian nationals - including a BABY and teenager - froze to death in -40 blizzard after walking for 11 hours through waist-high snow to illegally cross border into US from Canada: Florida man is charged with human smuggling
  • Officers found three bodies together - a man, a woman and a baby - 33 feet from the border near Manitoba after the arrest of Steve Shand, 47
  • The search continued and a teen boy was found a short distance away. It is believed they all died from exposure to the cold
  • Shand had been just previously charged with human smuggling after seven Indian nationals were found in the US, leading to the discovery of the bodies
  • One of those people spent a significant amount of money to come to Canada with a fraudulent student visa
  • According to documents, a US Border Patrol in North Dakota stopped a 15-passenger van just south of the Canadian border on Wednesday
  • Shand was driving and court documents allege he was with two undocumented Indian nationals
Four Indian nationals froze to death in -40 blizzard

Steve Shand, 47, was charged with human smuggling after seven Indian nationals were found, and the discovery of four bodies, including a baby, in Canada near the US border.
Terrible - unfortunately human trafficking into my country is getting out of hand and these people exploit all looking for a better life instead of pointing them to the legal way.
 
Very sad news. No body should have be forced to leave their homes like this. May Allah solve the problems of every person. Ameen.
 
Recently it was reported that Indians now outnumber Mexicans for illegally entering United States.
The irony is majority of them use the Mexican border for that.
 
Human smugglers are the worst kind of scum on this planet.
It's so heartbreaking news..
 
