Tragic : Illegal Indians Freeze To Death on Canada-US Border

Four Indian nationals - including a BABY and teenager - froze to death in -40 blizzard after walking for 11 hours through waist-high snow to illegally cross border into US from Canada: Florida man is charged with human smuggling
- Officers found three bodies together - a man, a woman and a baby - 33 feet from the border near Manitoba after the arrest of Steve Shand, 47
- The search continued and a teen boy was found a short distance away. It is believed they all died from exposure to the cold
- Shand had been just previously charged with human smuggling after seven Indian nationals were found in the US, leading to the discovery of the bodies
- One of those people spent a significant amount of money to come to Canada with a fraudulent student visa
- According to documents, a US Border Patrol in North Dakota stopped a 15-passenger van just south of the Canadian border on Wednesday
- Shand was driving and court documents allege he was with two undocumented Indian nationals
