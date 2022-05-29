What's new

Trads: The extreme Hindu nationalists inspired by alt-right memes

Trads: The extreme Hindu nationalists inspired by alt-right memes


A new extremist Hindu movement made up mostly of young men is growing in India. They call themselves "trads" - short for traditionalists - and they mimic the tricks and techniques used by the American alt-right.
Trads love memes and loathe mainstream Hindu nationalist parties, even the ruling BJP.
They see the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as not nearly as aggressive enough in advancing Hindu interests. In a rare on-camera interview we speak to a 16-year-old trad who's obsessed with fascist ideas and wants a Hindu monarchy.
Reporter: Reha Kansara
Producer: Shruti Menon
Video journalist: Shubham Koul

The rise of far right politics is very worrying for the region at large. With Its rise, India's hegemonic tendencies will only increase as time goes on. The region could very well become unstable over time, as such this is not just a worry for Pakistan, but for every single South Asian nation.
 

