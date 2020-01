As the battle-hardened Macedonians poured through the Khyber Pass, bloodily defeating the valiant tribes that stood to stop them, they encountered a new and fearsome weapon: the Heavy Longbow and it’s devastating piercing capability as detailed by the famed Greek historian Arrian of Nicomedia:The Heavy Longbow saw continued use, far after the Macedonian invasion, as seen in Gandharan reliefs and carvings, such as the one depicted here (right) of a Gandharan archer, donning a turban similar to the ones still worn in the region.Today, despite thousands of years having passed, this weapon still lives on in the martial sport of ‘Teer Andazi’ (traditional archery), which like many other martial sports of Pakistan; have mostly died out. The remnants of Pakistani traditional archery can still be found among some isolated communities in the Northwest, as highlighted in the picture (left) from Torghar, where the sport is still alive, though declining. The excellent craftsmanship applied to create these imposing longbows are not too different from that of their ancestors, who used these weapons to great effect against the Macedonians.If you would like to know more, there is a Pakistani discord server dedicated to history (and geopolitics):Feel free to contact me for any questions.My previous post: