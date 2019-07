Interest is haram.



And what you give in usury (riba), that it may increase upon the people's wealth, increases not with God; (Quran 30:39)



... for their taking usury (riba), that they were prohibited, ... (Surah An-Nisaa Quran 4:161)



Those who devour usury (riba) shall not rise again except as he rises, whom Satan of the touch prostrates; that is because they say, 'Trade is like usury (riba).' God has permitted trade, and forbidden usury (riba). Whosoever receives an admonition from his Lord and gives over, he shall have his past gains, and his affair is committed to God; but whosoever reverts — those are the inhabitants of the Fire, therein dwelling forever.



God blots out usury, but freewill offerings He augments with interest. God loves not any guilty ingrate.



Those who believe and do deeds of righteousness, and perform the prayer, and pay the alms - their wage awaits them with their Lord, and no fear shall be on them, neither shall they sorrow.



O believers, fear you God; and give up the usury (riba) that is outstanding, if you are believers.



But if you do not, then take notice that God shall war with you, and His Messenger; yet if you repent, you shall have your principal, unwronging and unwronged.



And if any man should be in difficulties, let him have respite till things are easier; but that you should give freewill offerings is better for you, did you but know. (Quran 2:275-280)

