What's new

TRADE WITH INDIA NEED OF THE HOUR, SAYS ADVISER TO THE PRIME MINISTER ON COMMERCE RAZAK DAWOOD

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,881
-14
8,651
Country
India
Location
India
LAHORE: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said trade with India is the need of the hour and beneficial to both countries.

Also, Russia wanted to do investment in the field of construction and lay pipelines in Pakistan, he said on Sunday.

“As far as the ministry of commerce is concerned, its position is to do trade with India. And my stance is that we should do trade with India and it should be opened now,” Mr Dawood said in an interaction with media at an exhibition on engineering and healthcare organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.

“The trade with India is very beneficial to all, especially Pakistan. And I support it,” he added.

Russia keen to invest in construction industry and to lay pipelines
Click to expand...
About the exports to Afghanistan, the advisor said his ministry had increased the number of exporting items to Afghanistan (in Pakistan rupee) to 17. “Still various businessmen are contacting me to include their articles / items in this list as they also want to export their goods to Afghanistan in Pak rupee,” he claimed.

Talking about the trade relations with Russia, Mr Dawood said Pakistan’s exports to Russia and the countries bordering it (central Asia) and others required immediate attention and growth. “So we need to open this trade. And that is why we are going there,” he said, adding that Russia wanted to work in Pakistan in the fields of laying pipelines, constructions etc.

As for exports, he said the textile exports would reach Rs21 billion target in FY 2021-22 ending on June 30. The next year’s textile exports target is Rs27 billion. But the country should diversify its exports since its products range is squeezed. “Our major export destinations are Europe, North America (especially the USA) and China. But our range of products needs to be increased. And I think, our engineering and healthcare-related goods can be added in the list of exports,” he said.

He admitted skyrocketing prices and their adverse impact on the common people. “I agree with you on this issue. But this issue will persist due to imports of oil, raw material, machinery and other goods,” Mr Dawood said.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2022


www.dawn.com

Trade with India need of the hour, says Razak Dawood

“The trade with India is very beneficial to all, especially Pakistan. And I support it,” says the commerce adviser to the PM.
www.dawn.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1495611219281170435
 
Aslan

Aslan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 15, 2009
4,532
3
4,272
Country
Pakistan
Location
Kuwait
Areesh said:
Imagine someone from Noon league had said the same

Modi ka yaar and all that :)
Click to expand...
exactly the hypocrisy

IK him self used to have meetings with doval and modhi while in opposition.

The point is that the people who run the show in the background twist and turn the narrative, and people fall for it every time.
 
Chak Bamu

Chak Bamu

RETIRED MOD
Jan 3, 2013
4,829
69
8,631
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
#ModiKaYaar much? He is not alone in the present government, I think.

In any case there is much to be gained by both countries. Its not as though its a one-way street.

But this can only work if India addresses the Kashmir issue to find a mutually beneficial solution.
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
5,673
-1
9,743
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PM will never allow to trade with india until they not reverse the kashmir decision
 
M

maithil

SENIOR MEMBER
May 21, 2010
2,366
-39
1,267
Country
India
Location
India
Hehehe.. Love this. India will allow trade resumption only if Pakistan stops using K word. 370 is gone for good and restructuring will be done. Trade will resume when Pakistan’s establishment convinces Political parties of this.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Pakistan to pursue preferential trade deals with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman: Razak Dawood
Replies
2
Views
310
El Sidd
El Sidd
L
Pakistan’s Textile Exports to Surge as Orders Move From Rivals
2 3
Replies
39
Views
2K
Chakar The Great
Chakar The Great
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Trade deficit doubles to $24.78 billion, but import growth shows signs of slowing
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
CrazyZ
CrazyZ
H
Razak Dawood Sets Pakistan’s Exports Target at $35 Billion for FY 2021-22
Replies
1
Views
400
Mrc
M
ghazi52
Pakistan to start barter trade with Iran in a month as issues resolved
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
BATMAN
BATMAN

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom