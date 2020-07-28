What's new

Trade will drive future India-Bangladesh ties: Indian envoy

Trade will drive future India-Bangladesh ties: Indian envoy
Trade will drive future India-Bangladesh ties: Indian envoy

South Asia Monitor/IBNS | @indiablooms | 01 May 2021, 05:59 pm
Trade will be a potential key driver of Bangladesh-India friendship in the future with focus on product value addition, an Indian envoy said.

He said closer integration of transportation systems, greater connectivity, power and energy sector cooperation, including renewable energy; blue economy cooperation and people-to-people connectivity and health sector cooperation can bring about a win-win situation for the two countries.

“We should look at trade and a whole new framework. I believe trade will be potentially a key driver of our friendship in the future,” Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami said, according to a UNB report.

Delivering a keynote at a symposium titled ‘Bangladesh-India Relations: Prognosis for the Future’, Doraiswamy, however, cautioned that the environment will remain an important issue to look at.

Doraiswami laid emphasis on sectors like food production, readymade garments (RMG) and textile in which Bangladesh could provide India with a key base for value addition.

Doraiswami there is a need for the two countries to do much on the large mangrove forest Sundarbans which is a part of both countries. “I think the environment is an important area for us to look at.”

He said the challenge before the neighbours is to transform the geographical compulsions into mutual benefits and for Bangladesh in particular, to evolve a pattern, in which it can live and conquer with but distinct from its powerful neighbours.

An array of experts from Bangladesh and India took part in the symposium.

He said while both countries would gain from closer integration of the transportation system, Bangladesh will be benefitted more.

Bangladesh’s economy is growing faster than the economy of surrounding Indian states and it has the capacity to provide many of the services and goods that Indian states use.

He said connectivity needs to be seen as a regional and sub-regional issue, not just a bilateral one, the UNB report said,

OK a few observations.
  • Bangladesh did not come this far economically riding on India's coat tails. In fact India tried every effort to hinder us as much as they could by keeping us dependent on Indian products. THEY STILL ARE.
  • Bangladesh does not need "connectivity with India", India does. Nothing in it for us. We need it like a festering boil on the tip of the nose....
  • It is an insult to us - for Indians to send a snot-nosed kid like Doraiswami to kind of like "mansplain" things to Bangladeshis. Please do not take us for rank idiots who were born yesterday. Being truthful and forthright will still increase India's credibility to us. Won't happen however, as we know too well.
  • Regardless of Indian machinations, Bangladesh is under no further obligation to provide further trade and connectivity to India. What the heck for??
  • Further Indian trade and projects in Bangladesh are already on the wane, and will reduce further. See the writing on the wall - Indians, and correct your Chanakya attempts to influence our trade policies, while there is still some bonhomie and goodwill left. Nothing will work going forward as far as Indian influence in Bangladesh. That ship has sailed long ago.
 
OK a few observations.
  • Bangladesh did not come this far economically riding on India's coat tails. In fact India tried every effort to hinder us as much as they could by keeping us dependent on Indian products. THEY STILL ARE.
  • Bangladesh does not need "connectivity with India", India does. Nothing in it for us. We need it like a festering boil on the tip of the nose....
  • It is an insult to us - for Indians to send a snot-nosed kid like Doraiswami to kind of like "mansplain" things to Bangladeshis. Please do not take us for rank idiots who were born yesterday. Being truthful and forthright will still increase India's credibility to us. Won't happen however, as we know too well.
  • Regardless of Indian machinations, Bangladesh is under no further obligation to provide further trade and connectivity to India. What the heck for??
  • Further Indian trade and projects in Bangladesh are already on the wane, and will reduce further. See the writing on the wall - Indians, and correct your Chanakya attempts to influence our trade policies, while there is still some bonhomie and goodwill left. Nothing will work going forward as far as Indian influence in Bangladesh. That ship has sailed long ago.
This comes after Chinese Defence Minister visit.

India is literally acting like an insecured girlfriend.

Desperately trying to make us understand why we can't live without them.

Borderline psycho.
 
Trade will drive future India-Bangladesh ties: Indian envoy
No doubt, the bilateral future will be driven by trade. But, India wants only a one-way trade instead of two-way trades. BD spends its hard-earned dollar to import India's rotten goods.

I am happy that our military Officers have so far resisted the Indian push to buy its third-rate military goods.
 
OK a few observations.
  • Bangladesh did not come this far economically riding on India's coat tails. In fact India tried every effort to hinder us as much as they could by keeping us dependent on Indian products. THEY STILL ARE.
  • Bangladesh does not need "connectivity with India", India does. Nothing in it for us. We need it like a festering boil on the tip of the nose....
  • It is an insult to us - for Indians to send a snot-nosed kid like Doraiswami to kind of like "mansplain" things to Bangladeshis. Please do not take us for rank idiots who were born yesterday. Being truthful and forthright will still increase India's credibility to us. Won't happen however, as we know too well.
  • Regardless of Indian machinations, Bangladesh is under no further obligation to provide further trade and connectivity to India. What the heck for??
  • Further Indian trade and projects in Bangladesh are already on the wane, and will reduce further. See the writing on the wall - Indians, and correct your Chanakya attempts to influence our trade policies, while there is still some bonhomie and goodwill left. Nothing will work going forward as far as Indian influence in Bangladesh. That ship has sailed long ago.
Problem is Awami league

Their fetish for Indian gold is pushing BD into a deadly game.

Last thing BD needs is to get into the cross fire in the shoot out between the Quad and China.

The Awami league has to go if BD is to maintain her neutrality in this new cold war.
 
No time for entertaining bongos who have immense hatred for India, let them do whatever they want.

Their products are super high quality beating Japan and Germany as Indian products trash.
Bangladesh should do whatever it wants, stop all bilateral trade as it is bringing “low quality Indian products“ to BD. BD is a very advanced country and we should learn from them, hats off.

”India is Bangladesh’s enemy”, ok then.
 
No time for entertaining bongos who have immense hatred for India, let them do whatever they want.

Their products are super high quality beating Japan and Germany as Indian products trash.
Bangladesh should do whatever it wants, stop all bilateral trade as it is bringing “low quality Indian products“ to BD. BD is a very advanced country and we should learn from them, hats off.

”India is Bangladesh’s enemy”, ok then.
Stop Backing the Awami league.

Stop electing and supporting Sanghi terrorists.

Stop Ranting like an insecure girlfriend.
 
It is boys who remain mad over girls don’t they? We will elect whoever we want, we don’t want to ask bongos.

You vote for whoever you want.
Mamata TMC won more than 2/3rd of the seats in west Bengal Assembly.

"The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) pulled off a spectacular victory in a high-stakes electoral battle, trouncing BJP to form the government for a third consecutive term in West Bengal. As per the latest data from the Election Commission, TMC is on its course to win over 210 seats in a 294-member Assembly, while BJP is likely to win 77 seats".
 
Mamata TMC won more than 2/3rd of the seats in west Bengal Assembly.

"The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) pulled off a spectacular victory in a high-stakes electoral battle, trouncing BJP to form the government for a third consecutive term in West Bengal. As per the latest data from the Election Commission, TMC is on its course to win over 210 seats in a 294-member Assembly, while BJP is likely to win 77 seats".
TMC won, but Mamtaz Begum Mamta Banerjee lost to BJP in her own constituency, so it is a funny result.
 
TMC won, but Mamtaz Begum Mamta Banerjee lost to BJP in her own constituency, so it is a funny result.
Her Party will ask one of its Assembly Members to resign, arrange an election and Mamata will be elected there.

In any case, BJP aspirations have been denied by the west Bengal electorate. Amit Shah should now commit suicide. Bloody anti-BD!!
 
Her Party will ask one of its Assembly Members to resign, arrange an election and Mamata will be elected there.

In any case, BJP aspirations have been denied by the west Bengal electorate. Amit Shah should now commit suicide. Bloody anti-BD!!
He is not anti BD, he is anti illegal immigrants irrespective of nationality.

BJP had 3 seats last election in Bengal, now they have more than 83, next time Mamtaz Begum Mamta Banerjee will be removed.
 
