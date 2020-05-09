Trade war with China didn’t boost U.S. manufacturing

; not to return the manufacturing to the CONUS. Whatever the Trump regime may have said, that's just false reason for political use.How can the U.S. manufacture anything serious, except the MIC production with exorbitant margins, under its current minimum wage level, the labor productivity and many unionized conditions.Just look at the Foxconn's investment in WisconsinThe arrangement is as such that Washington will print the fiat money (WRC); the ROW and in particular China will do the production in exchange for the fiat; and this will work for some time, now it is almost 50 years if one counts it from the collapse of the Bretton Woods agreement, the total exit of the usd from any tie with gold -- no backup all -- all are free riding to heaven, just print at will, all goods and services will be coming to the Great America, queuing for the reserve currency, the prime fiat, usd! What's a great exchange for the Americans.