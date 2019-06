Over 200 US firms considering moving production from China to India

2.

Companies re-think China as trade war intensifies

US manufacturing firms eye relocation from China to India as trade war bites into profits

Apple's Flagship iPhones Soon Be Produced in India

Trade War Casualties: Factories Shifting Out Of China

https://www.forbes.com/sites/kenrapoza/2018/07/30/trade-war-casualties-factories-shifting-out-of-china/#3efd995b103e