ujian Jinhua is rapidly running out of imported materials vital for keeping its fabrication plant running as a result of Washington’s export ban, according to two people close to Jinhua and United Microelectronics (UMC)

ujian Jinhua is rapidly running out of imported materials vital for keeping its fabrication plant running as a result of Washington’s export ban, according to two people close to Jinhua and United Microelectronics (UMC)