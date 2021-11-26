Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Pakistan increased by almost 40% within nine months

Astana. November 24. KazTAG - The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Pakistan has increased by almost 40% within nine months, said the press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration."Mutual trade between our states has been growing steadily. Thus, at the end of 2020, the trade turnover between our countries increased by 68.5% compared to 2019 ($ 27.1 million) and reached $ 45.6 million. In the first nine months of this year, the volume of bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Pakistan increased by 39.4% compared to the same period last year ($ 34.5 million) and amounted to $ 48.2 million, " said Kairat Torebayev , Vice Minister of Trade and Integration.Kazakhstani exports to Pakistan increased by 85.9% and amounted to $ 26.6 million, while imports increased by 6.6% and amounted to $ 21.6 million.