TRADE STARTED BETWEEN PAKISTAN AND ISRAEL

Mirzali Khan
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 25, 2020
- 4,164
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
American Jewish Congress Statement on Trade Between the State of #Israel and #Pakistan.
@Maula Jatt @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society@Pakstallion @Vapnope @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1 @N.Siddiqui @Norwegian@TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam@EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG@Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs@kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Zornix @pakpride00090 @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist@PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Great Janjua @ahaider97 @PakFactor@Sayfullah
@SaadH @villageidiot @Olympus81
@Mobius 1 @General Dong @Genghis khan1@alphapak @RealNapster @Kharral @Mobius 1@Goenitz @Muhammad Saftain Anjum @AA_ @Mobius 1 @Great Janjua
PRESS RELEASE: American Jewish Congress Statement on Trade Between Israel and Pakistan - American Jewish Congress
New York, NY, March 30, 2023 - Business and trade have the power to bring ideas and people closer, and this week we have seen major steps taken in Israel, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates to expand prosperity and opportunity for everyone in the Middle East. This week, the first shipment of...
ajcongress.org
@Maula Jatt @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society@Pakstallion @Vapnope @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1 @N.Siddiqui @Norwegian@TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam@EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG@Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs@kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Zornix @pakpride00090 @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist@PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Great Janjua @ahaider97 @PakFactor@Sayfullah
@SaadH @villageidiot @Olympus81
@Mobius 1 @General Dong @Genghis khan1@alphapak @RealNapster @Kharral @Mobius 1@Goenitz @Muhammad Saftain Anjum @AA_ @Mobius 1 @Great Janjua