What's new

TRADE STARTED BETWEEN PAKISTAN AND ISRAEL

Mirzali Khan

Mirzali Khan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
4,164
-3
5,492
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
American Jewish Congress Statement on Trade Between the State of #Israel and #Pakistan.

ajcongress.org

PRESS RELEASE: American Jewish Congress Statement on Trade Between Israel and Pakistan - American Jewish Congress

New York, NY, March 30, 2023 - Business and trade have the power to bring ideas and people closer, and this week we have seen major steps taken in Israel, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates to expand prosperity and opportunity for everyone in the Middle East. This week, the first shipment of...
ajcongress.org ajcongress.org

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1641835570572795910

@Maula Jatt @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society@Pakstallion @Vapnope @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1 @N.Siddiqui @Norwegian@TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam@EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG@Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs@kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Zornix @pakpride00090 @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist@PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Great Janjua @ahaider97 @PakFactor@Sayfullah
@SaadH @villageidiot @Olympus81
@Mobius 1 @General Dong @Genghis khan1@alphapak @RealNapster @Kharral @Mobius 1@Goenitz @Muhammad Saftain Anjum @AA_ @Mobius 1 @Great Janjua
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

ELITE MEMBER
May 2, 2011
9,826
6
16,629
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Pakistan should have good ties with Israel as long as its based on mutual respect. India has been allowed far too much diplomatic space to operate it and it must be narrowed.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Mirzali Khan
INDIA PLANS TO CHANGE WATER TREATY
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
5K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
Mirzali Khan
UN NUCLEAR CHIEF COMES TO PAKISTAN
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A
Mirzali Khan
IMRAN RIAZ ARRESTED
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
2K
villageidiot
villageidiot
Mirzali Khan
SHEIKH RASHEED ARRESTED
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
122
Views
4K
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
Mirzali Khan
"We Need To Be Careful!" - Is India Going To Be The Next China?
9 10 11 12 13 14
Replies
198
Views
6K
Indos
Indos

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom