You can't make a road without Afghan approval. Furthermore, even if Afghanistan agreed, they cannot guarantee its security. There is no question any convoy passing through an Afghan controlled Badakshan will be attacked...and don't think for one second NATO/American controlled Afghanistan is going to allow these corridors to be built or to peacefully allow trade to occur through it.



Until we get a regime in Kabul that's pro-Pakistan (pro-Iran, China, Russia in essence), it's not happening.

