Trade-Offs & Opportunity Cost

Shortlisted choices: A, B, C, D, E

Choices immediately discarded: A, B, C

Options remaining: D, E (Binary)

Final selection: E.

Understanding the two economic concepts in layman's termsWe are often perplexed by the choices we ought to make. Party hard or study for hours? Start a business or stay in a well-paid job? Although these are binary choices, life is full of choices that go beyond being binary. Instead, there exists a spectrum of choices. Choices are essentially trade-offs we have to make in choosing one over the other(s).Related to trade-offs is the concept of opportunity cost. Consider the following anecdote:The above can be summarized as follows:Hence,are trade-offs in the above example since Afreen discarded them in favor of E.However,refers to thediscarded in favor of one. In the above example, Afreen chose E over D when left with the two options. Hence,in this case.Do you remember in the opening paragraph, we saw examples of binary choices. The opportunity cost arises when choices face reduction to being binary (two options). In the opening example paragraph of party hard or study for hours, studying for hours costs you missing the opportunity to party and vice versa.