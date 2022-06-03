Trade deficit swells to record $43.3bn Deficit on the rise owing to an unprecedented increase in imports due to a rise in global commodity prices, stagnant exports.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s merchandise trade deficit widened by an alarming 57.85 per cent year-on-year to an all-time high at $43.33 billion during the first 11 months of 2021-22 through May on the back of higher-than-expected imports, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data showed on Thursday.The 11-month deficit has already crossed the full year’s highest trade deficit of $37bn in 2018 when the PML-N government came to an end, mostly led by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor-related imports. This year’s trade deficit is propelled by the highest ever increase in oil prices in the international market.The trade deficit has been on the rise owing to an unprecedented increase in imports due to a rise in global commodity prices, while exports stagnated at around $2.5bn to $2.8bn a month, mostly those of semi-finished products and raw materials.In May, the trade deficit came in at $4.04bn, growing by around 6.90pc over April and by 11.50pc compared to May 2021.The trade deficit reached an all-time high of $37.7bn in the 2017-18 fiscal year. However, the government’s measures led to a drop in it to $31.8bn the next year (2018-19) and then a further decline to $23.2bn in 2019-20.However, the trend then reversed and the trade gap jumped to $30.8bn in the 2020-21 fiscal year and is expected to reach an all-time high during the ongoing fiscal year.