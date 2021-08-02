What's new

Trade deficit swells by 81.4pc

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,774
17
18,076
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1628015111001.png


Pakistan’s trade deficit has ballooned by 81.4 per cent to $ 3.058 billion in July 2021 as compared to $ 1.686 in the corresponding month of 2020.

According to provisional foreign trade figures during the first month of current fiscal year (2021-22), imports stood at $ 5.405 billion as compared to $ 3.687 billion in July 2020, showing a massive growth of 46.6 per cent or $ 1.718 billion.

However, exports have posted a growth of 17.3 per cent to $ 2.347 billion in July 2021 as compared to $ 2.001 billion in July 2020.

www.brecorder.com

Trade deficit swells by 81.4pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s trade deficit has ballooned by 81.4 per cent to $ 3.058 billion in July 2021 as compared to ...
www.brecorder.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom