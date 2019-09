Trade Deficit Shrank By Nearly 38pc In The First Two Months Of Current Fiscal Year

The government has set a target to bring down annual trade gap to $27.476 billion by June 2020.

Trade deficit in the months of July and August decreases immensely by 38pc.

In first two months of 2019-20, the export remains static.

Provisional Trade Figures

Banned Imports

Duty Free Imports

Cumulative Exports