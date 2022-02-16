What's new

Trade deal: India, UAE likely to sign free trade agreement (FTA) on Feb 18

P

punch2000

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 26, 2021
62
0
38
Country
India
Location
India
Trade deal: India and the UAE are likely to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) on February 18, news agency PTI reported on Monday. Under the deal, both the countries could give duty-free access to a number of products from different sectors.
In September last year, Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal and his counterpart Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi had formally launched negotiations on the India-United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
Under FTA, two trading partners reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. Also, they liberalise norms to enhance trade in services and boost investments.

"The India-UAE agreement is ready and it would be signed on February 18," the news agency quoted a source as saying.
Bilateral trade between India and the UAE stood at $43.3 billion in 2020-21. Exports were $16.7 billion and imports aggregated at $26.7 billion in 2020-21.

Speaking on India-UAE trade deal, Piyush Goyal last week had said "we hope to make some announcements very quickly". Recently, he said the UAE is a gateway to all of Africa and many other parts of the world.

The UAE also has a huge Indian diaspora, and a large market for products like textiles, gems and jewellery, leather, footwear and food items, which are labour oriented sectors, he had said.
The commerce ministry in September last year said the UAE is currently India’s third-largest trading partner with bilateral trade in 2019-2020 valued at $59 billion. The UAE is also India’s second-largest export destination after the US, with exports valued at approximately $29 billion in 2019-2020.

India was the UAE’s second-largest trading partner in 2019, with bilateral non-oil trade valued at $41 billion. The UAE is the eighth-largest investor in India, having invested $11 billion between April 2000 and March 2021, while investment by Indian companies in the UAE is estimated to be over $85 billion.

India's top imports from the UAE include petroleum and petroleum products, precious metals, stones, gems and jewellery, minerals, chemicals and wood and wood products. India imported $10.9 billion of crude oil from the UAE in 2019-2020.
www.google.com

Trade deal: India, UAE likely to sign free trade agreement (FTA) on Feb 18

In September last year, Piyush Goyal and his counterpart had launched negotiations on the India-United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)
www.google.com www.google.com
 
Turingsage

Turingsage

FULL MEMBER
Sep 28, 2014
1,812
-23
2,868
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
I really hope so. We definably need a FTA with UAE.
Closing in on FTA with UK and Australia this year but that is still carries some uncertainties
Actual signing with UAE will provide momentum to all other FTA talks.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
GCC, India set to sign free trade pact
Replies
1
Views
163
Turingsage
Turingsage
P
$113 billion in 2021: India-US goods trade marks new record
Replies
0
Views
20
punch2000
P
INDIAPOSITIVE
India-Israel-US-UAE ‘West Asian Quad’ crucial to address complex global threats, says UAE envoy
Replies
4
Views
231
jamal18
J
The SC
Britain is negotiating with the Gulf states to conclude a free trade agreement
Replies
2
Views
163
Battlion25
Battlion25
D
In buoyant start, Turkey’s exports hit record Jan. high of $17.6B
Replies
0
Views
149
dani191
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom