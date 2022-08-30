Trade between US and China ‘continues to grow’

August 29 2022Trade relations between the United States and China are continuing to grow despite talks of decoupling, ANU Australia-Japan Research Centre Director Shiro Armstrong says.“Trade between China and the United States continues to grow both directions and US investment continues to pour into China to the tune of $33 billion or so just last year,” he said.“It’s much more than arms-length trade which is just contracts you can shift over time.“We’re talking about setting up factories, setting up businesses in China and for this to be happening last year when China’s got closed borders and pursuing a zero-COVID strategy I think is quite significant.”