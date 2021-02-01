What's new

Tractor sale rises 43% in first half of FY2021

Shahzaz ud din

ISLAMABAD: Tractor sale rose by 43 per cent during the first half of the current fiscal year, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Friday.

“Tractors Industry is one of our most promising export-oriented area. I am glad to share that number of tractors sold in first half of FY 2020-21 increased by 43% to 21,800 units as compared to 15,200 units sold in same period of FY 2019-20, showing an increase of 6,600 units,” he tweeted.

The PM’s aide said even more encouraging is an increase in export of tractors during the first half of FY 2020-21, especially Millat Tractors whose exports grew by 68 per cent to $6.9 million from $4.1 million in corresponding period last year.

He said the firm exported 850 tractors as compared to 500 tractors in previous year showing a growth of 70% in quantity terms.

Razak Dawood congratulated the tractor manufacturing industry for “this outstanding performance” and encouraged them to “strive even harder to increase their footprint in the international market.”

https://arynews.tv/en/tractor-sale-rises-43-in-first-half-of-fy2021/

Hakikat ve Hikmet

The Pak farmers may share some of them with their Indian brethren!!! The East India Company, and their native collaborators and traitors didn’t spare anyone at the first place.....
 
