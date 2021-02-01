Tractor sale rises 43% in first half of FY2021

"Tractors Industry is one of our most promising export-oriented area. I am glad to share that number of tractors sold in first half of FY 2020-21 increased by 43% to 21,800 units as compared to 15,200 units sold in same period of FY 2019-20, showing an increase of 6,600 units," he tweeted.The PM's aide said even more encouraging is an increase in export of tractors during the first half of FY 2020-21, especially Millat Tractors whose exports grew by 68 per cent to $6.9 million from $4.1 million in corresponding period last year.He said the firm exported 850 tractors as compared to 500 tractors in previous year showing a growth of 70% in quantity terms.Razak Dawood congratulated the tractor manufacturing industry for "this outstanding performance" and encouraged them to "strive even harder to increase their footprint in the international market."