What's new

Tracking Covid-19’s global spread

FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
4,736
19
5,809
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
KAL-EL said:
That Delta variant seems scary as hell
Click to expand...
Some Estimates are as high as 5 million (per Bloomberg article from 2 weeks ago) killed in India due to COVID, a lot of it during the delta variants first wave through India
 
YouGotRouged

YouGotRouged

FULL MEMBER
Nov 15, 2011
1,035
-3
847
Country
Oman
Location
Canada
HalfMoon said:
Muslims are immune COVID-19.

Just compare the deaths in US, EU & India to the Muslim world.
Click to expand...
I can't tell whether you're joking or genuinely believe that your "stamp" provides immunity to covid. If it is the latter, please understand the concern that misinformation and further cases of infection can be correlated.

Have a great rest of the day.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Anatomy of a conspiracy: With COVID, China took leading role
Replies
0
Views
276
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
D
Covid-19: European Union Challenges President Biden’s Proposal to Waive Patents on Covid-19 Vaccines.
Replies
0
Views
163
d00od00o
D
D
'How Can Modi Be Forgiven?' India's COVID-19 Crisis May Be Turning the Middle Class Against the Prime Minister
Replies
14
Views
392
313ghazi
313ghazi
D
'This Government Has Failed Us': Anger Rises In India Over PM Modi's COVID Response
Replies
0
Views
146
d00od00o
D
D
'This Government Has Failed Us': Anger Rises In India Over PM Modi's COVID Response
Replies
1
Views
236
d00od00o
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom