Track change station set up on China-Laos Railway, to attract over 300,000 tons of goods from Thailand per year

Published: Jul 01, 2022 11:03 PMChina Railway said on Friday that it has built a track change station at the Vientiane south station along the China-Laos Railway, a move expected to attract more than 300,000 tons of agricultural products and rubber from Thailand to China each year, and further improve the efficiency of international transport between China and ASEAN members.The reloading of the first batch of cross-border container cargo was completed between standard gauge and meter gauge, and then transported to Laem Chabang Port in Thailand, China Railway said.A standard-gauge railway is a railway with a track gauge of 1,435 millimeters, which is adopted by the China-Laos Railway, but Thai Railway uses a track gauge of 1,000 millimeters, otherwise known as meter-gauge, and cargo needs to be unloaded from a vehicle of one gauge to another.China Railway said the track change station has one standard-gauge line and two meter-gauge lines, and the station can help 25 meter-gauge railway vehicles from Thailand load at one time, with annual loading capacity of about 800,000 tons.China Railway said the completion of the track station could connect the railways of China-Laos and Thailand, serving more distance for both countries.The track station will further enhance the China-Laos Railway, improve the efficiency of international transportation between China and ASEAN members, and reduce cross-border logistics costs, China Railway noted.For example, transport time from Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province to Laem Chabang Port in Thailand will be shortened by about one day compared to the previous method of moving goods from train to trucks and transport by road, and the transportation cost will be reduced by more than 20 percent.July 2, 2022A freight transit yard of China-Laos Railway was officially put into operation on Friday with the first railway containers heading to Thailand's Laem Chabang port.This makes the international logistics channel of land-sea intermodal transport more convenient.The China-Laos Railway adopts international standards while the Thai railway currently uses 1-meter gauge system. Railway freight transport between Laos and Thailand requires reloading operations.The freight transit yard of China-Laos Railway's Vientiane South Station is expected to work to improve the efficiency of freight transport between China and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries.The freight transit yard will greatly benefit Laos given its significant role in bolstering the transport of goods, Lao Deputy Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone said during a speech delivered at the opening ceremony held on Friday.Laos always attaches great importance to and supports the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), said the deputy prime minister, adding that the initiative is in line with Laos' strategy to transform the country from being landlocked to a land-linked hub in the region."I believed that the railway would create more business opportunities and bring great benefit to Laos. The railway is significantly cutting the time and logistics costs for cargo transportation," said Sonexay. "The railway will result in the growth of many industries like trade and investment.""From now on, the cross-border freight train operated by the China-Laos Railway can, to the north, reach China's Chengdu, Chongqing, Wuhan, Xi'an and other logistics distribution centers, and be connected to the China-Europe Railway Express network, and, to the south, reach port cities such as Laem Chabang of Thailand and Singapore," Yuan Minghao, general manager of the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC), a joint venture based in Vientiane responsible for operating the Railway's Lao section.The LCRC is also investor of the transit yard located in Thanaleng Dry Port on the outskirts of the Lao capital Vientiane."Gradually, a new international land-sea logistics corridor will take shape, which will further enhance the status and role of the China-Laos Railway, and reduce cross-border logistics costs. It will provide reliable transportation support to Lao and ASEAN people and enterprises," Yuan said.Chanthone Sitthixay, chairman of Vientiane Logistics Park Co. Ltd., a local company running the Thanaleng Dry Port where the transit yard is located, said the freight transit yard will create more favorable conditions for expanding economic and trade cooperation.He added it will provide cost-effective services for the shipment of products to regional markets and beyond.