The TPS-77 MRR is equipped with the latest technology that is quickly adaptable to a variety of surveillance missions. The radar’s multi-role single scan technology allows operators in specific sectors to select roles for the radar such as long range or medium range low-level flight surveillance, including helicopter detection.As the radar rotates through each 360-degree scan, the system automatically adjusts to the operator selected mission. Changes can be made easily if the system is moved or if the mission is changed. The design also incorporates Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology. GaN provides for ultra-low power consumption and high reliability that ensures radar operation over extended time periods.The radar can be SCANIA 6×6 truck mounted for rapid deployment at unprepared sites and can also be dismounted for use at fixed sites. This gives the user more options and mobility on the ever-changing battlefield.The radar can be tasked with Long Range surveillance, GBAD, Border Security, Ballistic Missile warning, Maritime Surveillance, Ground Control Intercept Drug Interdiction, Terminal Control Radar, UAV and fighter jet detection.The Radar has a coverage range of 463KM, Azimuth 360 degree, altitude 30.5KM and rotate 5 rpm in a long-range ground surveillance mission.The Latvian Air Force currently operates TPS-77MRR for low-level flight surveillance and identification capabilities, leading to the enhanced early warning and situational awareness that allows its armed forces to make more informed and efficient decisions in response to modern-day threats.