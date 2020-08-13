/ Register

  • Thursday, August 13, 2020

TPL Trakker joins hands with Bykea

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by خره مينه لګته وي, Aug 13, 2020 at 8:11 PM.

  1. Aug 13, 2020 at 8:11 PM #1
    خره مينه لګته وي

    خره مينه لګته وي FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,609
    Joined:
    Jul 7, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,043 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    KARACHI-TPL Trakker, Pakistan’s leading telematics company providing IoT, tracking, mapping and location based solutions, has partnered with the country’s leading on-demand ride-hailing and logistics service, Bykea to power its all-in-one mobile app.

    Following the partnership, Bykea is going to use Location Based Service (LBS) APIs powered by TPL Maps, the mapping arm of TPL Trakker, to power their all-in-one mobile App for transportation, deliveries and cash on delivery payments.

    The Karachi-based, homegrown startup accounts for over half of the bike ride-hailing market. Given the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, Bykea requires an efficient and cost-effective Location Based Services provider that is finely tuned to provide optimal, customized services. With the largest location based dataset covering 400 cities, 4.5 million geocoded addresses and 600,000 km of road network, TPL Trakker is ideally positioned to meet the needs of Bykea; supporting their continued growth and success in the On-Demand Digital space.

    A significant number of startups and established businesses alike in Pakistan are testing and choosing TPL Trakker’s LBS APIs to make their assets location-enabled. In the year 2020 alone, TPL Trakker has grown its client base by 400% after partnering with several brands in the telecommunications sector as well as the On-Demand Delivery Services sector.

    The two companies signed an agreement on 24th July, 2020 to finalize this partnership.

    Speaking on the collaboration, Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO, TPL Trakker said, “Location based Services are the backbone of the On-Demand Services economy. We have seen Bykea grow and succeed over the years and we are proud to support their continued growth through our Location Based Service [LBS] APIs.”
    .
    .
    .
    Nation.com
     
  2. Aug 13, 2020 at 8:14 PM #2
    خره مينه لګته وي

    خره مينه لګته وي FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,609
    Joined:
    Jul 7, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,043 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    TPL Trakker to raise Rs1.38bn from IPO
    The company will offer 115.7m shares in the IPO at a floor price of Rs12 per share

    17-July-2020

    KARACHI: TPL Trakker, a tracking service company, will be conducting an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of shares later this month, in what will be the second IPO of 2020.

    The subscription dates are set for July 22 and 23. Through the IPO, the company is looking to raise Rs1.38 billion.

    Read more on the given link pt Profit
    .
    .
    .
     
  3. Aug 13, 2020 at 8:19 PM #3
    خره مينه لګته وي

    خره مينه لګته وي FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,609
    Joined:
    Jul 7, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,043 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    .
    .
    NITB, NCOC to use TPL Trakker’s AI, Location Based Services for multiple COVID-19 applications

    Published- july-2020


    KARACHI-TPL Trakker, Pakistan’s leading IoT company, has been chosen as the primary Location Based Services (LBS) provider by the NITB (National Information Technology Board) and NCOC (National Command and Operation Center) to support multiple national-level applications as part of Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19. Through this collaboration, TPL Maps, the mapping arm of TPL Trakker, will continue its critical role in helping the people of Pakistan during this pandemic by providing the necessary Location Based Services (LBS) to government applications for the purpose of mapping, analyzing, reporting and responding to cases across the country. Given that the Smart Lockdown program initiated in June through this collaboration proved successful in tackling the surge of COVID-19 cases, the next phase of developments is designed to enhance and improve the response to active cases. The Smart Lockdown Dashboard provided an effective and interactive map to mark hotspots of the rampant spread of the disease and subsequently help Provincial governments in imposing geo-based smart lockdowns. Now, TPL Trakker’s LBS will play a crucial part in the next phase of the NITB and NCOCs mandates, powering Intelligent Resource Management Systems and the Pak Neghayban mobile application. With TPL Trakker’s location enablement, the NITB and NCOC is solving the challenge of managing crucial resources such as hospital capacities, their proximities to citizens and availabilities of resources. Through the Pak Neghayban mobile application, the public can view available health facilities and lab facilities, giving them the right information at the right place whenever required. Speaking on this collaboration, Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO, TPL Trakker said, “We are committed to our corporate social responsibilities and to the national cause of eradicating this pandemic through our digital solutions and services. We are proud of our integral role in the reduction of virus cases so far and even more so now that the NITB and NCOC are utilizing our Location Based Services to power the next phase of Web and Mobile Applications in the combat against the pandemic. We will continue to support their efforts and we look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration between our organizations.”

    For further reading click on the link https://www.google.com/amp/s/nation.com.pk/18-Jul-2020/
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 9 (Users: 2, Guests: 7)
  1. Eagle_Nest ,
  2. ghazi52