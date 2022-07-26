TPAO's 4th deep-sea drilling vessel Abdülhamid Han will start on its first mission on 9 August

I hope there won't be another tension record of consecutive Turkish illegal drilling by breaking the international law.

Who is the target?

Cyprish or Greek EEZ ?

We will find out soon, after all, the fact that half of the Turkish fleet will accompany it means that Turkey as a troublemaker of the region, is asking for military tension.



Adding also that the self-proclaimed “TRNC” is a secessionist entity installed by Turkey, the Occupying Power, in the northern part of the island following the illegal Turkish invasion of the island in 1974 and its ongoing occupation. The Security Council has called on all States not to recognize or in any other way facilitate or assist said breakaway regime, where of course it has been done.