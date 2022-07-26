What's new

TPAO's 4th deep-sea drilling vessel Abdülhamid Han will start on its first mission on 9 August

Minister Dönmez said, "We will send the Abdulhamid Han deep-sea drilling ship off from Mersin to its first mission on 9 August."

"The ship's duty area will be within our own maritime jurisdiction. The first drilling site will be announced by the president soon."

With the mission that will start on August 9, a new phase will be started in the ongoing hydrocarbon exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean. The region has been scrutinized for many years with the Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa seismic research vessel.



I hope there won't be another tension record of consecutive Turkish illegal drilling by breaking the international law.
Who is the target?
Cyprish or Greek EEZ ?
We will find out soon, after all, the fact that half of the Turkish fleet will accompany it means that Turkey as a troublemaker of the region, is asking for military tension.

Adding also that the self-proclaimed “TRNC” is a secessionist entity installed by Turkey, the Occupying Power, in the northern part of the island following the illegal Turkish invasion of the island in 1974 and its ongoing occupation. The Security Council has called on all States not to recognize or in any other way facilitate or assist said breakaway regime, where of course it has been done.
 
Akritas said:
I hope there won't be another tension record of consecutive Turkish illegal drilling by breaking the international law.
Who is the target?
Cyprish or Greek EEZ ?
We will find out soon, after all, the fact that half of the Turkish fleet will accompany it means that Turkey as a troublemaker of the region, is asking for military tension.

Adding also that the self-proclaimed “TRNC” is a secessionist entity installed by Turkey, the Occupying Power, in the northern part of the island following the illegal Turkish invasion of the island in 1974 and its ongoing occupation. The Security Council has called on all States not to recognize or in any other way facilitate or assist said breakaway regime, where of course it has been done.
As a Turk and peace-loving human being, all I want from our Greek neighbors is love, respect, mutual understanding and ofc our islands back. If you could organize this, I'd owe you big.
 
Abu Shaleh Rumi said:
What "Han" means?
Han is originated from the Khan, Turkic and Mongolic historic title originating among nomadic tribes in the Central and Eastern Eurasian Steppe to refer to a chief or ruler.
More specific, since we speak for the Turkey, Is came from the Sultan Khan, the so called Grand Sultan, the chief title borne by the ruler of Turkey and the Ottoman Empire, equivalent to Emperor.

Abdul Hamid was was the Sultan of the Ottoman Empire from 31 Aug 1876 to 27 Apr 1909, and the last sultan to exert effective control over the fracturing state.
So is a title that using today from the dreamers of the ottoman rebirth, the neottomans of the Erdogan's AKP partie.
 
Abdülhamid Han Drilling ship, one of the most advanced drilling ships in the world, set off 10 days before the planned date.

His return with good news changes all plans in the region.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554387078632316928

Drilling ships are protecting by the air, undersea and from the surface at the highest level of combat readiness.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1553452768844828679

"Black dot is the location of Yavuz ship.
Blue/Yellow seismic detections done by the Barbaros(Research Vessel) in 2018,
Red/Purple/Green/Orange other goals set by Oruç Reis (Research Vessel) in 2020.
1 out of 6 targets will be drilled, but which one?"

FZJK0a5WQAAN5xz




fun note:

GPS jamming level in the region as of 30-07
1235445.PNG
 
