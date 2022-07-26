TPAO's 4th deep-sea drilling vessel Abdülhamid Han will start on its first mission on 9 August

Minister Dönmez said, "We will send the Abdulhamid Han deep-sea drilling ship off from Mersin to its first mission on 9 August."
"The ship's duty area will be within our own maritime jurisdiction. The first drilling site will be announced by the president soon."
With the mission that will start on August 9, a new phase will be started in the ongoing hydrocarbon exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean. The region has been scrutinized for many years with the Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa seismic research vessel.
