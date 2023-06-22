Toyota Vigo - New Symbol of Army's Opression in Pakista

AZADPAKISTAN2009
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 8, 2009
- 37,083
- 69
- Country
-
- Location
-
The Vigo Brand from Toyota has fast become a Symbol of Kidnappers and Illegal Activities in Pakistan
Does Toyota even know , their brand name is being abused to commit kidnapping in Pakistan ?
Who is driving these unplanted vehicles , coming to people's homes and Kidnapping them
Should people be taking actions on their own ? Against these "Unnumbered " vehicles
Does Toyota even know , their brand name is being abused to commit kidnapping in Pakistan ?
Who is driving these unplanted vehicles , coming to people's homes and Kidnapping them
Should people be taking actions on their own ? Against these "Unnumbered " vehicles