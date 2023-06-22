What's new

Toyota Vigo - New Symbol of Army's Opression in Pakista

The Vigo Brand from Toyota has fast become a Symbol of Kidnappers and Illegal Activities in Pakistan

Does Toyota even know , their brand name is being abused to commit kidnapping in Pakistan ?

Who is driving these unplanted vehicles , coming to people's homes and Kidnapping them

Should people be taking actions on their own ? Against these "Unnumbered " vehicles

1687400169873.png
 
It used to be a symbol of Islamic military that that they challenged the opponent face to face

Not , come in middle of night , with 40 thugs to kidnap

40 Hijra coming at night time to not have to face public 1 vs 1
 

