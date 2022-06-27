Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts sets up e-Drive production line in India

Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts’ e-drive line at Bidadi industrial area, in Bengaluru on SundayToyota Kirloskar Auto Parts (TKAP) on Sunday said it has set up a new e-Drive (electrified component) manufacturing line at its plant near Bengaluru.TKM Vice president Vikram Gulati, told the BusinessLine that the new manufacturing line will cater to local requirements and for exports. For the first time, the e-Drive will be exported back to Japan and to other countries on a global scale. “We believe that with the localization of e-Drive, there will be a higher penetration of electrified mobility including strong hybrid electrified vehicles (SHEV) in the country,” he said.. E-Drive is an Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) with a high-speed motor and is notified under the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme.Sustainable mobilityAt TKAP, this advanced facility has been set up with high and stringent quality standards to produce electrified parts for manufacturing clean cars. The annual production capacity is 1,35,000 units at its Bidadi plant, enabling a strong supply chain toward sustainable mobility.Toyota has so far, cumulatively sold over 20 million electrified vehicles (EVs) globally. In India too, TKM has introduced hybrid electric vehicles in the market. The HEVs which have both a petrol engine and electric powertrain, are extremely environment friendly while requiring no behavioural changes at the customer’s end. Hybrids can run 40 per cent of the distance and 60 per cent of the time as an electric vehicle with a petrol engine shut off, as proven in a study by iCAT, a Government testing agency. This gives hybrids tremendous fuel efficiency and much lower carbon emissions.