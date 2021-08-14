Toyota Indus Motors, Pakistan | Toyota Factory Tour | PakWheels

safari2021 said: Tata engines are manufactured in India itself. For ex: Tata harrier and safari uses fca engine which is manufactured in ranjangaon. Rest of their engines( Revotorq and revotron) are manufactured in sanand,gujarat and Pimpri-Chinchwad, ..

Imports from korea is just a minuscule portion of their overall manufacturing costs(85 million)... Click to expand...

Indos said: Semiconductor fab whether in China or possibly India will use Japanese machine to make it Click to expand...

Curious case of Made by China Android phones in India called Made in India...As 97% parts of Android smart phones in India are either made in China, Korea, Taiwan and some other countries...but India calls it Made in India, yes Samsung has setup a touch screen display unit but again that is a S.Korean tech. and cannot be called as made in/by India.The thing is in this age of globalizataion 'Made in' is replaced by 'Made by'...The reason no Indian company figures in top 15 car companies of the world, and what you call as India exports of Automobiles are not Indian auto exports but the inventory goes to Toyota, Hyndai, Kia, Honda and intl players who have car assembly plants in India, due to cost arbitration and tariffs barriers, incentives...That will cost India a good 10-15 billion USD just in machines, and India has no silicon chip industry.