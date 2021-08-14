What's new

Toyota Indus Motors, Pakistan | Toyota Factory Tour | PakWheels

S

safari2021

FULL MEMBER
Feb 8, 2021
376
-10
243
Country
India
Location
India
N.Siddiqui said:
Gaari Kaisy Banti Hai? | Toyota Factory Tour | PakWheels


Click to expand...
In India, the engine for Innova Crysta is now manufactured locally. Almost 85% of the components used in the engine are locally manufactured. They have gradually increased localisation in gear boxes and other critical components

Read more at: https://www.bloombergquint.com/busi...ly-chain-challenges-forex-fluctuations-toyota

Bharat Forge - Leading Auto Forged Components Manufacturer in India

Bharat Forge is one of the leading auto parts manufactures in India. Bharat Forge is amongst the few global auto forged component manufacturers with capability to offer front line design and engineering and full service supply capability.
www.bharatforge.com www.bharatforge.com
 
S

safari2021

FULL MEMBER
Feb 8, 2021
376
-10
243
Country
India
Location
India
N.Siddiqui said:
Gaari Kaisy Banti Hai? | Toyota Factory Tour | PakWheels


Click to expand...
As it can be seen from the video, they are just assembling the SKD kits imported from Japan and other countries..

Here In India we are manufacturing all the critical components of a vehicle


 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,002
8
12,435
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
safari2021 said:
In India, the engine for Innova Crysta is now manufactured locally. Almost 85% of the components used in the engine are locally manufactured. They have gradually increased localisation in gear boxes and other critical components

Read more at: https://www.bloombergquint.com/busi...ly-chain-challenges-forex-fluctuations-toyota

Bharat Forge - Leading Auto Forged Components Manufacturer in India

Bharat Forge is one of the leading auto parts manufactures in India. Bharat Forge is amongst the few global auto forged component manufacturers with capability to offer front line design and engineering and full service supply capability.
www.bharatforge.com www.bharatforge.com
Click to expand...
Hmm...TATA variants engines are imported from Italy....other automakers in India also imports engines and other hi tech gadgetry.

So are lots of computer silicon chips(india doesn't have a chip industry), electronics and gadgets.


www.autocarindia.com

Tata Motors: Chinese suppliers gradually resuming operations

The carmaker has said that its suppliers from China are gradually resuming operations. Click for more.
www.autocarindia.com www.autocarindia.com

Spare part for tata Import data of Italy - 8764 Italy Import shipments

Authentic Italy Import data of Spare part for tata for market research & supply chain analysis of Spare part for tata Import shipments. View 8764 shipments from bill of entry filed at Italy customs.
www.infodriveindia.com www.infodriveindia.com

www.livemint.com

Chip shortage is slowing recovery in Indian auto industry

Automakers across the world are cutting down on vehicle production because of an acute shortage of semiconductors. Mint looks at the reasons for the short supply and its potential impact on the Indian carmakers in the coming months.
www.livemint.com www.livemint.com

www.business-standard.com

Global chip shortage: When will India have its own semiconductor plant?

The country needs to focus on creating a semiconductor ecosystem of its own, to avoid being crippled by shortages
www.business-standard.com www.business-standard.com
 
S

safari2021

FULL MEMBER
Feb 8, 2021
376
-10
243
Country
India
Location
India
N.Siddiqui said:
Hmm...TATA variants engines are imported from Italy....other automakers in India also imports engines and other hi tech gadgetry.

So are lots of computer silicon chips(india doesn't have a chip industry), electronics and gadgets.


www.autocarindia.com

Tata Motors: Chinese suppliers gradually resuming operations

The carmaker has said that its suppliers from China are gradually resuming operations. Click for more.
www.autocarindia.com www.autocarindia.com

Spare part for tata Import data of Italy - 8764 Italy Import shipments

Authentic Italy Import data of Spare part for tata for market research & supply chain analysis of Spare part for tata Import shipments. View 8764 shipments from bill of entry filed at Italy customs.
www.infodriveindia.com www.infodriveindia.com

www.livemint.com

Chip shortage is slowing recovery in Indian auto industry

Automakers across the world are cutting down on vehicle production because of an acute shortage of semiconductors. Mint looks at the reasons for the short supply and its potential impact on the Indian carmakers in the coming months.
www.livemint.com www.livemint.com

www.business-standard.com

Global chip shortage: When will India have its own semiconductor plant?

The country needs to focus on creating a semiconductor ecosystem of its own, to avoid being crippled by shortages
www.business-standard.com www.business-standard.com
Click to expand...
Tata engines are manufactured in India itself. For ex: Tata harrier and safari uses fca engine which is manufactured in ranjangaon. Rest of their engines( Revotorq and revotron) are manufactured in sanand,gujarat and Pimpri-Chinchwad, ..
Imports from korea is just a minuscule portion of their overall manufacturing costs(85 million)...
 
Last edited:
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
12,376
22
16,622
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
safari2021 said:
In India, the engine for Innova Crysta is now manufactured locally. Almost 85% of the components used in the engine are locally manufactured. They have gradually increased localisation in gear boxes and other critical components

Read more at: https://www.bloombergquint.com/busi...ly-chain-challenges-forex-fluctuations-toyota

Bharat Forge - Leading Auto Forged Components Manufacturer in India

Bharat Forge is one of the leading auto parts manufactures in India. Bharat Forge is amongst the few global auto forged component manufacturers with capability to offer front line design and engineering and full service supply capability.
www.bharatforge.com www.bharatforge.com
Click to expand...
Innova R&D is actually in Indonesia and the car is developed by Indonesian engineers
 
S

safari2021

FULL MEMBER
Feb 8, 2021
376
-10
243
Country
India
Location
India
N.Siddiqui said:
Hmm...TATA variants engines are imported from Italy....other automakers in India also imports engines and other hi tech gadgetry.

So are lots of computer silicon chips(india doesn't have a chip industry), electronics and gadgets.

www.autocarindia.com

Tata Motors: Chinese suppliers gradually resuming operations

The carmaker has said that its suppliers from China are gradually resuming operations. Click for more.
www.autocarindia.com www.autocarindia.com

I guess automakers import electronic components from China... Even China imports a lot of electronics, semiconductors and other critical components from Korea, Europe and other countries....

www.gizmochina.com

China's chip imports climb to nearly $380 billion in 2020 - Gizmochina

The recent US ban on some Chinese companies such as Huawei prompted the company to stockpile chips in 2020. A recent report by Bloomberg shows that China’s chip imports in 2020 will climb to nearly $380 billion USD, accounting for about 18% of total domestic imports. According to Bloomberg’s...
www.gizmochina.com www.gizmochina.com
Click to expand...
N.Siddiqui said:
Hmm...TATA variants engines are imported from Italy....other automakers in India also imports engines and other hi tech gadgetry.

So are lots of computer silicon chips(india doesn't have a chip industry), electronics and gadgets.

www.electronicsb2b.com

ISRO Planning To Build Additional Fab At Semiconductor Laboratory In Chandigarh: Report - ElectronicsB2B

This is to scale up capacity to meet the growing demand for chipsets for rockets and satellites SCL has a 180-nanometre facility that produces chips for strategic purposes As per a report by the Economic Times, ISRO plans to build an additional fab at Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL), its chip...
www.electronicsb2b.com www.electronicsb2b.com

indianexpress.com

Explained: Why is the Tata Group getting into semiconductor manufacturing?

For the Tata Group, while a foray into chip making would mean entering a lucrative business that can find customers not only in India but across the world, it would also be significant for captive use with Tata Motors, Tata Power, etc.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com

Click to expand...
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
357
0
376
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
safari2021 said:
In India, the engine for Innova Crysta is now manufactured locally. Almost 85% of the components used in the engine are locally manufactured. They have gradually increased localisation in gear boxes and other critical components

Read more at: https://www.bloombergquint.com/busi...ly-chain-challenges-forex-fluctuations-toyota

Bharat Forge - Leading Auto Forged Components Manufacturer in India

Bharat Forge is one of the leading auto parts manufactures in India. Bharat Forge is amongst the few global auto forged component manufacturers with capability to offer front line design and engineering and full service supply capability.
www.bharatforge.com www.bharatforge.com
Click to expand...
You posted this after 3 minutes
Again
giphy.gif

Seriously get life, you are doing these shenanigans in every single thread related to South Asia

@waz please look into it and follow his posting history to know what I talking about...
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,002
8
12,435
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
safari2021 said:
Tata engines are manufactured in India itself. For ex: Tata harrier and safari uses fca engine which is manufactured in ranjangaon. Rest of their engines( Revotorq and revotron) are manufactured in sanand,gujarat and Pimpri-Chinchwad, ..
Imports from korea is just a minuscule portion of their overall manufacturing costs(85 million)...
Click to expand...

Curious case of Made by China Android phones in India called Made in India...

As 97% parts of Android smart phones in India are either made in China, Korea, Taiwan and some other countries...but India calls it Made in India, yes Samsung has setup a touch screen display unit but again that is a S.Korean tech. and cannot be called as made in/by India.

The thing is in this age of globalizataion 'Made in' is replaced by 'Made by'...

The reason no Indian company figures in top 15 car companies of the world, and what you call as India exports of Automobiles are not Indian auto exports but the inventory goes to Toyota, Hyndai, Kia, Honda and intl players who have car assembly plants in India, due to cost arbitration and tariffs barriers, incentives...



Indos said:
Semiconductor fab whether in China or possibly India will use Japanese machine to make it
Click to expand...

That will cost India a good 10-15 billion USD just in machines, and India has no silicon chip industry.
 
Last edited:
S

safari2021

FULL MEMBER
Feb 8, 2021
376
-10
243
Country
India
Location
India
N.Siddiqui said:
Curious case of Made by China Android phones in India called Made in India...

As 97% parts of Android smart phones in India are either made in China, Korea, Taiwan and some other countries...but India calls it Made in India.

The thing is in this age of globalizataion 'Made in' is replaced by 'Made by'...

The reason no Indian company figures in top 15 car companies of the world, and what you call as India exports of Automobiles are not Indian auto exports but the inventory goes to Toyota, Hyndai, Kia, Honda and intl players who have car assembly plants in India, due to cost arbitration and tarffis barriers, incentives...



Click to expand...
TATA Motors #20

The Largest Car Companies in the World (New)

The Largest Car Companies in the World (Updated In 2020). The Volkswagen Group became the new number one. #2. Toyota. #3. Daimler.... See Full Rankings List.
www.carlogos.org www.carlogos.org
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,002
8
12,435
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
S

safari2021

FULL MEMBER
Feb 8, 2021
376
-10
243
Country
India
Location
India
N.Siddiqui said:
Curious case of Made by China Android phones in India called Made in India...

As 97% parts of Android smart phones in India are either made in China, Korea, Taiwan and some other countries...but India calls it Made in India.

The thing is in this age of globalizataion 'Made in' is replaced by 'Made by'...

The reason no Indian company figures in top 15 car companies of the world, and what you call as India exports of Automobiles are not Indian auto exports but the inventory goes to Toyota, Hyndai, Kia, Honda and intl players who have car assembly plants in India, due to cost arbitration and tarffis barriers, incentives...






That will cost India a good 10-15 billion USD just in machines, and India has no silicon chip industry.
Click to expand...
www.livemint.com

Tata Motors plans to double export of commercial vehicles in two years

Tata Motors to consolidate presence in existing markets like Vietnam, make inroads in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America for exports
www.livemint.com www.livemint.com


auto.economictimes.indiatimes.com

Ashok Leyland aims to up LCV export basket, plans new launches on Phoenix platform - ET Auto

The Chennai-based company has redrawn its export strategy with a larger product portfolio for its global customers than five years ago. With its vast ..
auto.economictimes.indiatimes.com auto.economictimes.indiatimes.com
safari2021 said:
TATA Motors #20

The Largest Car Companies in the World (New)

The Largest Car Companies in the World (Updated In 2020). The Volkswagen Group became the new number one. #2. Toyota. #3. Daimler.... See Full Rankings List.
www.carlogos.org www.carlogos.org
Click to expand...
indiancompanies.in

Top Auto Ancillary [Parts Manufacturers] Companies in India 2020 - IndianCompanies.in

Auto Ancillary Company | Automobile Parts Manufacturer Stocks | Top Auto Ancillary Companies in India | Leading Automotive Components
indiancompanies.in indiancompanies.in
N.Siddiqui said:
Certainly not a SKD....

www.pakwheels.com

What are CBU, SKD and CKD vehicles - Let's find out! - PakWheels Blog

Very often in our blogs, we have used the terms CBU, CKD, SKD and SBU to indicate the assembly of a certain car. But not everyone is sure about what these terms actually mean. Before we start, it’s important to know that these terms are used to describe the import process of the car or …
www.pakwheels.com www.pakwheels.com
Click to expand...
www.republicworld.com

Apple's Taiwanese cable supplier to establish cable manufacturing units in India

Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co.is an affiliate with the US’ Foxlink International, Inc. that will establish Apple cable manufacturing in India
www.republicworld.com www.republicworld.com

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Salcomp purchases Jabil’s facility at Sriperumbudur - Times of India

India Business News: Chennai: Electronics maker and Apple contract manufacturer Salcomp has acquired a 30,000 square meter facility belonging to electronics manufacturer J.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Special steel PLI scheme to help India enter high-quality value chain

An outlay of Rs 6,322 crore has been planned to boost domestic steel manufacturing of ‘specialty steel and attract significant investments.
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com

www.drivespark.com

Tata Group To Start Manufacturing Semiconductors Amidst Global Shortage; Targets Electronics Market

The Tata Group is looking forward to venturing into semiconductor manufacturing. The company is the parent company of Tata Motors and is looking forward to capitalising on the growing high-tech electronics manufacturing business. The current shortage of semiconductors has affected the auto...
www.drivespark.com www.drivespark.com
N.Siddiqui said:
Curious case of Made by China Android phones in India called Made in India...

As 97% parts of Android smart phones in India are either made in China, Korea, Taiwan and some other countries...but India calls it Made in India, yes Samsung has setup a touch screen display unit but again that is a S.Korean tech. and cannot be called as made in/by India.

The thing is in this age of globalizataion 'Made in' is replaced by 'Made by'...

The reason no Indian company figures in top 15 car companies of the world, and what you call as India exports of Automobiles are not Indian auto exports but the inventory goes to Toyota, Hyndai, Kia, Honda and intl players who have car assembly plants in India, due to cost arbitration and tarffis barriers, incentives...






That will cost India a good 10-15 billion USD just in machines, and India has no silicon chip industry.
Click to expand...
Tell me the name of one Pakistani company which is globally recognised :cheesy:
safari2021 said:
www.livemint.com

Tata Motors plans to double export of commercial vehicles in two years

Tata Motors to consolidate presence in existing markets like Vietnam, make inroads in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America for exports
www.livemint.com www.livemint.com


auto.economictimes.indiatimes.com

Ashok Leyland aims to up LCV export basket, plans new launches on Phoenix platform - ET Auto

The Chennai-based company has redrawn its export strategy with a larger product portfolio for its global customers than five years ago. With its vast ..
auto.economictimes.indiatimes.com auto.economictimes.indiatimes.com

indiancompanies.in

Top Auto Ancillary [Parts Manufacturers] Companies in India 2020 - IndianCompanies.in

Auto Ancillary Company | Automobile Parts Manufacturer Stocks | Top Auto Ancillary Companies in India | Leading Automotive Components
indiancompanies.in indiancompanies.in

www.republicworld.com

Apple's Taiwanese cable supplier to establish cable manufacturing units in India

Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co.is an affiliate with the US’ Foxlink International, Inc. that will establish Apple cable manufacturing in India
www.republicworld.com www.republicworld.com

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Salcomp purchases Jabil’s facility at Sriperumbudur - Times of India

India Business News: Chennai: Electronics maker and Apple contract manufacturer Salcomp has acquired a 30,000 square meter facility belonging to electronics manufacturer J.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Special steel PLI scheme to help India enter high-quality value chain

An outlay of Rs 6,322 crore has been planned to boost domestic steel manufacturing of ‘specialty steel and attract significant investments.
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com

www.drivespark.com

Tata Group To Start Manufacturing Semiconductors Amidst Global Shortage; Targets Electronics Market

The Tata Group is looking forward to venturing into semiconductor manufacturing. The company is the parent company of Tata Motors and is looking forward to capitalising on the growing high-tech electronics manufacturing business. The current shortage of semiconductors has affected the auto...
www.drivespark.com www.drivespark.com

N.Siddiqui said:
That will cost India a good 10-15 billion USD just in machines, and India has no silicon chip industry.
Click to expand...
economictimes.indiatimes.com

Isro eyeing new chip unit as more firms take to skies

The agency looks to build an additional fab at SCL, its Chandigarh chip making facility.
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com
Click to expand...
 
Last edited:
S

safari2021

FULL MEMBER
Feb 8, 2021
376
-10
243
Country
India
Location
India
N.Siddiqui said:
That will cost India a good 10-15 billion USD just in machines, and India has no silicon chip industry.
Click to expand...
Why don't you talk about China?
www.gizmochina.com

China's chip imports climb to nearly $380 billion in 2020 - Gizmochina

The recent US ban on some Chinese companies such as Huawei prompted the company to stockpile chips in 2020. A recent report by Bloomberg shows that China’s chip imports in 2020 will climb to nearly $380 billion USD, accounting for about 18% of total domestic imports. According to Bloomberg’s...
www.gizmochina.com www.gizmochina.com
 
The Accountant

The Accountant

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 13, 2016
7,687
19
9,319
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
safari2021 said:
In India, the engine for Innova Crysta is now manufactured locally. Almost 85% of the components used in the engine are locally manufactured. They have gradually increased localisation in gear boxes and other critical components

Read more at: https://www.bloombergquint.com/busi...ly-chain-challenges-forex-fluctuations-toyota

Bharat Forge - Leading Auto Forged Components Manufacturer in India

Bharat Forge is one of the leading auto parts manufactures in India. Bharat Forge is amongst the few global auto forged component manufacturers with capability to offer front line design and engineering and full service supply capability.
www.bharatforge.com www.bharatforge.com
Click to expand...
Absolutely wrong. Indus has 3 press machines of 2k tons and all body parts are being manufactured locally. Only engine parts are imported in CKD form.

Body parts u r seeing here r not from imported ckd but from press shop.

Furthermore the issue is not due to auto industry but steel and polymer industry.

We dont have high grade or high tensile strength steel industry and polymer industry so are importing sheet metal and engine parts.

Pakistan is working on revival of pakistan steel. So probably in next five years we can go into next level localization for auto industry which is localization of sheet metal and engine parts
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 4, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom