Toyota Indus Motors, Pakistan | Toyota Factory Tour | PakWheels

Gaari Kaisy Banti Hai? | Toyota Factory Tour | PakWheels
In India, the engine for Innova Crysta is now manufactured locally. Almost 85% of the components used in the engine are locally manufactured. They have gradually increased localisation in gear boxes and other critical componentsGaari Kaisy Banti Hai? | Toyota Factory Tour | PakWheels
As it can be seen from the video, they are just assembling the SKD kits imported from Japan and other countries..Gaari Kaisy Banti Hai? | Toyota Factory Tour | PakWheels
Hmm...TATA variants engines are imported from Italy....other automakers in India also imports engines and other hi tech gadgetry.In India, the engine for Innova Crysta is now manufactured locally. Almost 85% of the components used in the engine are locally manufactured. They have gradually increased localisation in gear boxes and other critical components
Tata engines are manufactured in India itself. For ex: Tata harrier and safari uses fca engine which is manufactured in ranjangaon. Rest of their engines( Revotorq and revotron) are manufactured in sanand,gujarat and Pimpri-Chinchwad, ..Hmm...TATA variants engines are imported from Italy....other automakers in India also imports engines and other hi tech gadgetry.
So are lots of computer silicon chips(india doesn't have a chip industry), electronics and gadgets.
Innova R&D is actually in Indonesia and the car is developed by Indonesian engineersIn India, the engine for Innova Crysta is now manufactured locally. Almost 85% of the components used in the engine are locally manufactured. They have gradually increased localisation in gear boxes and other critical components
Hmm...TATA variants engines are imported from Italy....other automakers in India also imports engines and other hi tech gadgetry.
So are lots of computer silicon chips(india doesn't have a chip industry), electronics and gadgets.
I guess automakers import electronic components from China... Even China imports a lot of electronics, semiconductors and other critical components from Korea, Europe and other countries....
China's chip imports climb to nearly $380 billion in 2020 - GizmochinaThe recent US ban on some Chinese companies such as Huawei prompted the company to stockpile chips in 2020. A recent report by Bloomberg shows that China’s chip imports in 2020 will climb to nearly $380 billion USD, accounting for about 18% of total domestic imports. According to Bloomberg’s...www.gizmochina.com
Hmm...TATA variants engines are imported from Italy....other automakers in India also imports engines and other hi tech gadgetry.
So are lots of computer silicon chips(india doesn't have a chip industry), electronics and gadgets.
ISRO Planning To Build Additional Fab At Semiconductor Laboratory In Chandigarh: Report - ElectronicsB2BThis is to scale up capacity to meet the growing demand for chipsets for rockets and satellites SCL has a 180-nanometre facility that produces chips for strategic purposes As per a report by the Economic Times, ISRO plans to build an additional fab at Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL), its chip...www.electronicsb2b.com
Explained: Why is the Tata Group getting into semiconductor manufacturing?For the Tata Group, while a foray into chip making would mean entering a lucrative business that can find customers not only in India but across the world, it would also be significant for captive use with Tata Motors, Tata Power, etc.indianexpress.com
You posted this after 3 minutesIn India, the engine for Innova Crysta is now manufactured locally. Almost 85% of the components used in the engine are locally manufactured. They have gradually increased localisation in gear boxes and other critical components
Tata engines are manufactured in India itself. For ex: Tata harrier and safari uses fca engine which is manufactured in ranjangaon. Rest of their engines( Revotorq and revotron) are manufactured in sanand,gujarat and Pimpri-Chinchwad, ..
Imports from korea is just a minuscule portion of their overall manufacturing costs(85 million)...
Semiconductor fab whether in China or possibly India will use Japanese machine to make it
TATA Motors #20Curious case of Made by China Android phones in India called Made in India...
As 97% parts of Android smart phones in India are either made in China, Korea, Taiwan and some other countries...but India calls it Made in India.
The thing is in this age of globalizataion 'Made in' is replaced by 'Made by'...
The reason no Indian company figures in top 15 car companies of the world, and what you call as India exports of Automobiles are not Indian auto exports but the inventory goes to Toyota, Hyndai, Kia, Honda and intl players who have car assembly plants in India, due to cost arbitration and tarffis barriers, incentives...
Certainly not a SKD....they are just assembling the SKD kits
Curious case of Made by China Android phones in India called Made in India...
As 97% parts of Android smart phones in India are either made in China, Korea, Taiwan and some other countries...but India calls it Made in India.
The thing is in this age of globalizataion 'Made in' is replaced by 'Made by'...
The reason no Indian company figures in top 15 car companies of the world, and what you call as India exports of Automobiles are not Indian auto exports but the inventory goes to Toyota, Hyndai, Kia, Honda and intl players who have car assembly plants in India, due to cost arbitration and tarffis barriers, incentives...
That will cost India a good 10-15 billion USD just in machines, and India has no silicon chip industry.
The Largest Car Companies in the World (New)The Largest Car Companies in the World (Updated In 2020). The Volkswagen Group became the new number one. #2. Toyota. #3. Daimler.... See Full Rankings List.www.carlogos.org
Certainly not a SKD....
Tell me the name of one Pakistani company which is globally recognisedCurious case of Made by China Android phones in India called Made in India...
As 97% parts of Android smart phones in India are either made in China, Korea, Taiwan and some other countries...but India calls it Made in India, yes Samsung has setup a touch screen display unit but again that is a S.Korean tech. and cannot be called as made in/by India.
The thing is in this age of globalizataion 'Made in' is replaced by 'Made by'...
The reason no Indian company figures in top 15 car companies of the world, and what you call as India exports of Automobiles are not Indian auto exports but the inventory goes to Toyota, Hyndai, Kia, Honda and intl players who have car assembly plants in India, due to cost arbitration and tarffis barriers, incentives...
That will cost India a good 10-15 billion USD just in machines, and India has no silicon chip industry.
Tata Motors plans to double export of commercial vehicles in two yearsTata Motors to consolidate presence in existing markets like Vietnam, make inroads in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America for exportswww.livemint.com
Tata Group To Start Manufacturing Semiconductors Amidst Global Shortage; Targets Electronics MarketThe Tata Group is looking forward to venturing into semiconductor manufacturing. The company is the parent company of Tata Motors and is looking forward to capitalising on the growing high-tech electronics manufacturing business. The current shortage of semiconductors has affected the auto...www.drivespark.com
That will cost India a good 10-15 billion USD just in machines, and India has no silicon chip industry.
Why don't you talk about China?That will cost India a good 10-15 billion USD just in machines, and India has no silicon chip industry.
Absolutely wrong. Indus has 3 press machines of 2k tons and all body parts are being manufactured locally. Only engine parts are imported in CKD form.In India, the engine for Innova Crysta is now manufactured locally. Almost 85% of the components used in the engine are locally manufactured. They have gradually increased localisation in gear boxes and other critical components
