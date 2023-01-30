What's new

Toy makers in Bangladesh seek dedicated zone, govt support

Bilal9

Bilal9

Feb 4, 2014
Local toy makers meet 80% demand of the market, worth Tk7,000 crore​

untitled-2.png


The booming toy industry, which meets 80% of local demand, needs a dedicated zone as well as government's policy support to grow more and grab a good-share of the global market, according to local manufacturers.

Market players say they will be able to expand their production capacity as well as set up backward linkage plants including toy components and mould factories.

"Currently moulds and different other toy components are being imported for which heavy duty has to be paid," said Shamim Ahmed, president of Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA).

Depending on the product, manufacturers have to pay import duties of up to 52%. This increases the price of local toys manifold, he added.

"The estimated toy market size in Bangladesh is around Tk7000 crore, and 80% of this is produced locally. Now manufacturers have eyes on the export market where Bangladesh is still an infant", said the BPGMEA president.

"Although our toy export is rising each year, to have a big share in the international market we have to compete with China, which holds the highest position of toy export in the world market with around $70 billion, and to do that our product price has to be decreased", Shamim Ahmed explained.

Citing a report of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), the BPGMEA president said our export was only $54.39 million in 2020-21. The export had jumped to $69.24 million the following fiscal year.

In the first six months of the current fiscal year, we made toy exports of $35.61mn, he added.

Local players believe there is a huge opportunity in the world toy market for them and can serve the government's move to diversify export – all they need is support from the government.

As per ITC Trade Map projection, the global toys market will be more than $110 billion by 2026. So there is a huge opportunity for Bangladesh to grab a larger portion of the international market, said Shamim Ahmed.

Bangladesh Toy Merchants, Manufacturers and Importers' Association (BTMMIA) President Shajahan Mozumder said, the toy industry can take-home a big export earning and diversify the country's exports.

"Many countries are now searching for an alternative to China to import toys. Frequently they are contacting us. But we fail to tie with all of them, because we cannot provide products at the price they ask for," he said.

"So we have to decrease the price and for this we need a duty-free component importing facility and local sources of components," he said, adding, there are some 120 toy factories in Bangladesh. All of them, except 10-12 big ones, are small and medium factories.

So if the government allotted land for us offering low prices, we might be able to expand our factories along with setting up component and mould factories, continued Mozumder.

"We might be able to grab a big share of the international market if we get proper support from the government," he said.

Though the government is providing duty-free import opportunities for some toy components, the manufacturers sought the facility for all kinds of toy components.

"The number of components we need is not capped. Everyday toy designs are being developed and new components are required," said BPGMEA president Shamim Ahmed.

"So, we call on the government to provide a duty-free component import facility creating a dedicated Harmonized System (HS) code [standardized numerical method of classifying traded products] on toy components," he said.
 
mb444

mb444

Apr 18, 2012
Value addition here seems minimal. There does not seem to be any plans for innovation at all.

Just some folks seeking government support to ease their day to day business. Whilst nothing wrong with that at all, we need a sector that whist mastering technology also seeking to innovate. Toys are based on fads, things move quickly just like RMG.

The sector can be very productive and should be supported but the people in it needs to be little more aspirational with their aims.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

Feb 4, 2014
mb444 said:
Value addition here seems minimal. There does not seem to be any plans for innovation at all.

Just some folks seeking government support to ease their day to day business. Whilst nothing wrong with that at all, we need a sector that whist mastering technology also seeking to innovate. Toys are based on fads, things move quickly just like RMG.

The sector can be very productive and should be supported but the people in it needs to be little more aspirational with their aims.
Click to expand...

Toymaking in Bangladesh are divided into three main sectors,

1. Die Cast Toys
2. Injection molded plastic toys
3. Stuffed filling toys

The first two are definitely innovation driven. I can elaborate more if anyone is interested, but only if. 8-)
 
mb444

mb444

Apr 18, 2012
Bilal9 said:
Toymaking in Bangladesh are divided into three main sectors,

1. Die Cast Toys
2. Injection molded plastic toys
3. Stuffed filling toys

The first two are definitely innovation driven. I can elaborate more if anyone is interested, but only if. 8-)
Click to expand...

Please do, i do not know much about the sector and would like to know more.
 
S

STREANH

Aug 12, 2021
Bilal9 said:
Toymaking in Bangladesh are divided into three main sectors,

1. Die Cast Toys
2. Injection molded plastic toys
3. Stuffed filling toys

The first two are definitely innovation driven. I can elaborate more if anyone is interested, but only if. 8-)
Click to expand...
I'm interested in existing die cast toys produced in Bangladesh. I've never heard of it as majority of it is done in China.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

Feb 4, 2014
STREANH said:
I'm interested in existing die cast toys produced in Bangladesh. I've never heard of it as majority of it is done in China.
Click to expand...

There are die-cast toy factories in various locations in Bangladesh, mostly in export processing zones. Die cast metal is a low melting point metal called Zamac and they are produced using spin-cast (or even injection molded hot metal) methods in proprietary machines. The owners of the factories are all Chinese - as are the machinery.

Some of the very high priced value-added precision die-cast stuff is also produced in Bangladesh, which are appreciated (and paid rather high prices for) by adult collectors. These actually cannot be called toys as some of them range in price up to $300 or $400 or so. They are more in the category of "collectibles".

These items include scale reproductions of airliners (1/200, 1/400 scales) and of fighter aircraft (in 1/72 and 1/48 scales). 1/24 and 1/43 scale automobile models are also made.

These items are all exported as the company producing them sell overseas, usually you won't find them in Bangladesh itself.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

Feb 4, 2014
Some shots of one factory in Bangladesh near Dhaka. These are very high labor intensive items. Lot of operations involved, as shown below (in no particular order).

Airbrush painting
TL5uKOB.jpg


Screen printing
lj3KQ6H.jpg


Die Cast Hot Metal Molding
sonix_ixo_inner_1.jpg


Putting parts in a Die Cast Scale tank after painting process
sonix_ixo_inner_4.jpg


Affixing Decals and markings on Die Cast vehicles
sonix_ixo_inner_5.jpg


Finished products

sonix_ixo_inner_7.jpg


sonix_ixo_inner_3.jpg


sonix_ixo_inner_6.jpg
 
mb444

mb444

Apr 18, 2012
Very informative. Never knew BD had such venturers in operation.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

Feb 4, 2014
mb444 said:
Very informative. Never knew BD had such venturers in operation.
Click to expand...

Konai kanai onek kisu asey bhai, shobai to ar janena.

Oidin shunlam - Nilfamari tey naki Michael Kors er bag toiry hoi.

Shuney amar poribarer shob mohila ek paye khara - Nilfamari jabey, hahaha..... :lol:

Desher lokjoner petey bhat jutlei hoilo.....
 
S

STREANH

Aug 12, 2021
Is there any way to get such high quality products in Bangladesh? I'm sure these companies have at least one store to sell their products within the country as die cast models are a popular hobby for a lot of people and the ones involved in such hobbies are not really price sensitive as long as the quality is good.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

Feb 4, 2014
STREANH said:
Is there any way to get such high quality products in Bangladesh? I'm sure these companies have at least one store to sell their products within the country as die cast models are a popular hobby for a lot of people and the ones involved in such hobbies are not really price sensitive as long as the quality is good.
Click to expand...

There are outlets in Bangladesh to sell them I'm sure. There are Facebook groups for automotive diecast fans in Bangladesh. You can do add'l google searches. Here's one,

Log into Facebook

Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com

"Dedicated for lovers and collectors of Die Cast replica in Bangladesh"

Here's another one for Tomica and Matchbox lovers,

Log into Facebook

Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com

You can ask these people for sales outlets etc.
 
Chute

Chute

Jan 26, 2023
This is wonderful to see! This is value addition that looks to be great fit for current BD labour pool.

Looking up traditional toy trade, it is some 70 billion USD odd in world exports.

BD can make some real headway here this decade, let us hope for the best.

Top Toys Exporters for Traditional Toys Versus Video Games

Top Toys Exporters for Traditional Toys Versus Video Games in 2021
www.worldstopexports.com www.worldstopexports.com
 
M

mahnoorgul

Bilal9

Bilal9

Feb 4, 2014
