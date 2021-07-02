What's new

'Toy' bomb kills three brothers in K-P's Tank district

'Toy' bomb kills three brothers in K-P's Tank district

The children, aged between five to 12 years, brought the bomb home after mistaking it for a toy


Ali Murad
July 02, 2021

Three brothers were killed in the Tank district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) on Friday after a bomb they mistook for a toy went off inside their home.

Police said the incident occurred in the Mehsud Keruna area of village Nasran. The deceased children were identified as Waheed, Nasir and Farman, aging from five years to 12 years.

The law enforcement agency further added that the bodies of the brothers were shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

The explosive devices resembling toys reportedly descend on the area along the water stream of the Waziristan mountains.

Just last month, on June 3, three children were killed in the Killi Badezai area of Quetta. The children, aged between 10 and 14 years, were in a graveyard and mistook a grenade for a toy.

Read Captain among three martyred in North Waziristan IBO

The grenade went off as the children started playing with it. The resultant blast instantly killed the children, who were too small and too innocent to withstand its destructive powers.

In 2018, a young woman was critically injured after a bomb, brought home by children mistaking it for a toy, went off in the North Waziristan Agency.

According to sources, children found the bomb lying in the field near Zakir Khel area of District Mir Ali and brought it home assuming it to be a toy.

The bomb suddenly exploded, injuring a 20-year-old girl who was transported to Bannu for medical assistance.

Hospital sources said that they had to amputate the girl's hands due to the injuries sustained during the blast.

Huffal

Huffal

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon

There should be an increase in investment in pointing and identifying IEDs, toy bombs etc.

Never pick up a random toy on the street or where ever.


I know there is already a program like this, but it should be promoted where ever they are people living in Pakistan...
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

Children pick up theses things considering a toy, a utensil or as a scrap material. So that they can play, use or sell that.

May Allah give patience to the parents and family.
 
