Tower has announced a breakthrough in the field of RF switches August 3, 2020 Has developed a switching technology that makes it possible to switch from transmission mode to truncation mode and vice versa in just 6.2 femto-seconds. Is in contact with potential customers. Starting in 2021 it will provide the ability to experiment with the switch through co-production Tower Semiconductor from Tower Valley has announced a unique switching technology it has developed for the production of RF switches, which it believes provides the most advanced level of performance in the field of wireless communications and 5G technology. The switching technology is designed to design and manufacture a new generation of switching systems for base stations, mobile phones, relay stations and millimeterwave (mmWave) communication networks. The company said it is in contact with a number of potential customers and business partners, who may use the new production technology in their next-generation systems. The new technology achieves a particularly high switching speed, which is expressed in a delay of less than 7 femto-seconds in the component's transition from conduction mode to intermittent mode, and vice versa (Ron Coff). The company estimates that the most advanced technologies on the market today achieve switching times of 70-100 femto-seconds. The component operates in a very wide frequency range, ranging from individual MHz frequencies, and millimeter-frequency instruments used in fifth-generation systems. The new branding technology is non-volatile. That is, the switch does not consume energy when in conduction mode or intermittent mode. Its energy consumption is limited to the transition phase from conduction to truncation and vice versa. The result: it is very energy efficient and suitable for low-energy applications such as IoT systems. Production in a collaborative format Tower said the new technology is patented. It has demonstrated its level of flexibility when implemented in other manufacturing platforms it provides, such as SiGe BiCMOS and Power CMOS. Starting in 2021, it will allow companies to experiment with the new technology through multi-project wafer (MPW) production, which combines designs of different bodies in one silicon wafer, in order to save on the costs of small production series. The technology will be unveiled this week at the IMS 2020 International Conference in Los Angeles. At the conference it will present two versions of the new switch which were manufactured using a standard silicone process in 200 mm diameter slices. In both cases Tower achieved a Ron Coff index of 6.3 femto-seconds and 6.2 femto-seconds, which is equivalent to working at a frequency of 25THz. Very high stability in performance: in one design 10 million switching operations were performed without changing the switch features, the other design successfully performed one billion switching operations, thus proving that technology can be used to design a new type of RF switches for demanding applications requiring very high durability. https://techtime.co.il/2020/08/03/tower-semiconductor-5/