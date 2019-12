Towards a stable economy?

In case you’ve been out of touch with ground realities in Pakistan, like I seem to be, then here’s some news for you: the economy is now apparently ‘stable,’

What should one call it? Arrogance, or simply a matter of desperation to find some good news given that one and a half year have produced nothing but empty rhetoric and economic misery?

The PML-N and the PPP were no better

Who can forget economic mismanagement under the PPP, or Ishaq Dar’s time-tested tactic of data fudging

higher GDP growth periods are always followed by higher imports

here is an increase in remittances that surely must be a sign of confidence in the economy. Right? Wrong.

In the face of rising costs of living, remittances have to rise for maintaining a certain standard of living.

But there are the ‘rating agencies,’ who have started to certify Pakistan as a stable economy? Surely they know better than us desi economists, don’t they?

it signals the country as a good contender for taking on more debt

Those who believe that good ratings are something to cheer about are, unfortunately, devoid of the intricacies that command the global flows of financial capital.

My own impression is that these institutions and organizations tend to act as cheerleaders when a country is in a comparatively comfortable position to return borrowed money. But as soon as they feel that things are not going according to their recipes, they raise the red flag. My advice to the PTI would be to remain very careful of them rather than churlishly cheering at their praises.

the people are already bearing the brunt of stability.

Within a year, the cost of maintaining a respectable livelihood has shot through the rooftop.

the cost of production has also increased considerably. For a country whose industry is struggling, this cannot be good news by any account.

What ‘stabilization’ has done till now is that it has lowered our quality of life.