Towards a common language script for all humanity

There are so many cultures in the world and every one of them will have some knowledge, poetry, progressivism and intellectuality within them to various levels. But people of other cultures don't know of those elements or are antagonistic because of no language knowledge so there becomes an artificial ignorance within the others for the others. For many things English has become the medium of information exchange but there will be some information bits, words etc that are conscise in a language that is not known to others because of historical language barrier, specifically the script. And there are some words or lines or sentences or information bits that apply to a certain geography or social situation that will remain hidden to others. For example, there is the Urdu word "Haasil". Translated to English it will be just "To obtain" but in Urdu the word has the context of "To do everything with passion and obsession to obtain and attain a thing, or a female object of obsession for that matter ( )". So I think towards common interaction and exchange of culture, political thought and scientific thought every language ( like say Urdu or Bengali ) should be written in Latin script like English, with special marks around the letters for some sounds - like in Urdu there is the "Gh" ( as in Ghalat, meaning wrong where the "Gh" where the tongue is pushed up to the upper part of the mouth while expelling air ). A similar sound in Urdu is "Kh" as in Khan.
People use such a system on the internet already and Google Translate understands this too, like I just now typed in "Aap kahaan hain" in GT which correctly understood it as Urdu / Hindi and outputted "Where are you" in English. But such Latin script writing is not made formal across human exchange whether within countries or across humanity. So I propose for all human writing to be made into Latin script. The Indonesians and Filipinos have done this so can all desi languages and other languages.
Additionally, though some languages are culturally advanced ( like Bengali, Hebrew, Russian and Tamil ) their script is not very elegant, not sightly ( sorry, @Bilal9 bhai and @Atlas. Sorry @dani191 and @Beny Karachun. Sorry @vostok. Sorry @manlion ) but Latin script is elegant and simple so a change of those languages' scripts to Latin script will bring the achievements of those cultures to the knowledge of other cultures. Will this change not be nice ?
The best way to start is computer documents, whether a PDF file or webpages. There is already the two-byte Unicode letter format to present the letters of various languages ( say Chinese ) into their visual representations but that is again of no use because a Bengali will not be able to read Chinese visual letters, a German will not be able to read Urdu, and so on. However, if computer text code can be arranged such that all the letters are in Latin script with marks for special sounds then a person will be more enthused to use Google Translate on that text or will be enthused to even learn at least some of that language and online OCR translators will have it easier to translate.
My idea is this, and you the readers should contribute, an ASCII one-byte code is a simple code that can have number values from 0 to 255 ( max range of one byte ) with the values representing English capital case letters; small case letters; alphanumber values from 0 to 9; notation codes for word and sentence formatting ( like single and double quotes ); control codes for old-time screen printing, paper printing, serial port transmission and probably storage tape; then the Capitalist letters for the US Dollar, British Pound, Japanese Yen, "At the rate of" and so on; then sounds for Latin; other things. All fitting within the one-byte code. You can see the entire ASCII code list here.
Now I am sure there are not more than 255 vocalizations in any language for a letter or a two letter or three letter group so the eight-bit ASCII code for an English letter ( capital case or small ) can be represented by the one-byte code, then the last currently-unused-for-letters bit ( the eighth ) can have a value of one or zero to indicate whether there is a vocalization coming in the immediate next byte ( value one ) or not coming ( value 0 ) and if one then the immediate next ASCII code can represent a one-byte vocalization for that previous letter. For example the name Khan in ASCII and general English is four letters but non-desi speakers many a time pronounce it incorrectly as though they are seeing it as some English word that is pronounced as spelt, not with the tongue brought from bottom of mouth to the top and air expelled but just the air expelled, a thicker vocalization of the place Cannes. But if the vocalization marks around a letter are taught to people or made known then people will understand how to pronounce a word properly by understanding the vocalization of each letter if it has special prounounciation for that letter.
So if the first byte in a word has a capital letter or small letter its last bit ( the eighth bit ) will mark if there is a vocalization coming in the next byte and if so the graphics subsystem will print that vocalization above or under the previous letter. If the eighth bit is a zero then the next byte will be a letter or a alphanumber number ( 0-7 ) or other characters.
There are only so many visual marks and their vocalizations that a human can see or voice and I think 256 of them are enough. Computer documents, paper documents or text engraved in stone or metal can all be used with this system. What do you think ? This is an idea in ideation so please contribute.
Changed "Roman script" to "Latin script" via correction by @Sainthood 101
Changed "Roman script" to "Latin script" via correction by @Sainthood 101
