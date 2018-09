In fact i love to see that ... agay tu aap samaj he gaye hongay... US has long history with its allies and friends... more like a slave ... from past 15 years, US successfully trape India.. the purpose of Indo US relation in the eyes of Americans.. give them weapons because they've obbsession with Pakistan and in response force them into the dangerous war which is "Containment of China". United States is United States not India. Americans only knew WHAT THEY WANT and they want it by HOOK OR BY CROOK!PS: This is not my opinion by the way many Indians have same opinion. US will use India and already India got stuck in that. Pakistan and China didn't accept Indian hegemony in the region and thats why United States knw about that. American know that India can't even think beyond Pakistan and what is what Indian govt and military proved in these years. Now give them weapon, give some anti Pakistan speeches, make India happy and use them for your purpose... GO USA