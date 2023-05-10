Tourniquet Training To Save Lives

****please no comments or trolling.



I watched a clip yesterday where an injured man had an improvise tourniquet on his arm after being shot during the recent protests. The tourniquet looks flimsy but I understood the concept and the reasoning behind it.



I created a tourniquet training that folks can share with folks back home. It’s important that lives are saved during whatever is to come.



The PowerPoint is simple and easily explained. No heavy use of medical terminology.