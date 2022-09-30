Tourniquet - A life saving device

What is a Tourniquet?
A tourniquet is a device that is used to apply pressure to a limb or extremity in order to stop the flow of blood. It may be used in emergencies, in surgery, or in post-operative rehabilitation.
How to use it?
For life-threatening bleeding from an arm or leg and a tourniquet is available:
Wrap the tourniquet around the bleeding arm or leg about 2 to 3 inches above the bleeding site (be sure NOT to place the tourniquet onto a joint - go above the joint if necessary)
Pull the free end of the tourniquet to make it as tight as possible and secure the free end.
Twist or wind the windlass (rod) until bleeding stops
Secure the windlass (rod) to keep the tourniquet tight.
Note the time the tourniquet was applied.
Note: A tourniquet will cause pain but it is necessary to stop life-threatening bleeding.
The CAT uses a windlass system with free-moving internal band to provide true circumferential pressure in the event of a traumatic wound with significant hemorrhage.
