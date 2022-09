Tourniquet - A life saving device

Combat Application Tourniquet (C-A-T) The CAT uses a windlass system with free-moving internal band to provide true circumferential pressure in the event of a traumatic wound with significant hemorrhage.

is a device that is used to apply pressure to a limb or extremity in order to stop the flow of blood. It may be used in emergencies , in surgery , or in post-operative rehabilitation.For life-threatening bleeding from an arm or leg and a tourniquet is available:Wrap the tourniquet around the bleeding arm or leg about 2 to 3 inches above the bleeding site (be sure NOT to place the tourniquet onto a joint - go above the joint if necessary)