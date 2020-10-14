What's new

Tourists get jealous after talking to local Tibetans in a Tibetan village 5300m above the sea level

A young couple drive to a border village 5300m above the sea level in Tibet and goes to a local home for food, the family warmly welcomes them and cooks a meal for them, after talking to the host, they learned that those local Tibetans have 100% free medicare, they don't have to pay one cent for anything, treatment, medicine, surgery, hospitalization...all the kids enjoy free education, anyone who is over 16 years old can get $850 US dollar a year free cash. all their houses were built free by the government.... the couple get very envious.

 
Most Tibetan nobilities and aristocrats fled to India with Dalai Lama in 1959, without them, the rest of the Tibetan population became free citizens from serfs bound to their masters.
I highly doubt that today's happy, prosperous, and free Tibetans like to go back to become dirt poor serfs under Dalai Lama again.
 
