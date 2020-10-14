Tourists get jealous after talking to local Tibetans in a Tibetan village 5300m above the sea level

A young couple drive to a border village 5300m above the sea level in Tibet and goes to a local home for food, the family warmly welcomes them and cooks a meal for them, after talking to the host, they learned that those local Tibetans have 100% free medicare, they don't have to pay one cent for anything, treatment, medicine, surgery, hospitalization...all the kids enjoy free education, anyone who is over 16 years old can get $850 US dollar a year free cash. all their houses were built free by the government.... the couple get very envious.